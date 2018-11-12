State basketball roundup (Nov. 12): K.J. Jackson sets winning pace for UMBC

UMBC junior guard K.J. Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the Retrievers men's basketball team (2-1) to a 75-52 victory over Manhattan (0-2) at the UMBC Event Center on Monday night.

Jackson led four Retrievers in double figures, including junior forward Arkel Lamar, who scored 15 points and added five steals.

Manhattan reserve freshman guard Elijah Buchanan was the lone Jasper in double figures with 10 points.

The Retrievers missed their first five shots from the floor, but did not miss many after that, knocking down 15 of 21 over 16 minutes of the half. The onslaught was led by Jackson, who made all four of his attempts from long range and Lamar, who converted 4-for-5 from the floor, including both of his long-range attempts.

The half was marked by two big runs. UMBC was first, extending a 23-18 advantage to 37-18 by virtue of a 14-0 surge which ended at the 3:50 mark of the half. Then, Manhattan used its pressure defense to score 12 of the game's next 15 and go into the half trailing only 40-30.

The Retrievers opened the second half on a 13-2 run to lead 53-32 with 15:28 remaining and the lead never dipped below 17 points the rest of the way.

Jackson opened the half by converting a pair of drives, and junior guard Ricky Council II added a pair of 3-pointers to key the surge.

Graduate student forward Joe Sherburne added 15 points and sophomore forward Brandon Horvath (Southern-Anne Arundel) added 11 points and six rebounds.

UMBC converted 13 of 29 shots (44.8 percent) from behind the arc and 26 of 53 (49.1 percent) overall. After committing 13 miscues in the first half, the hosts cut back to just five in the final 20 minutes.

Jackson, who hit 7-for-10 from the floor on the night, is now 7-for-13 from long range in his first three NCAA Division I contests.

UMBC improved to 30-7 at home under coach Ryan Odom.

UMBC departs for the Bahamas and the Bimini Jam on Wednesday. The Retrievers open the three-game tournament by taking on Air Force on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

DePaul 91, Morgan State 63: The Bears fell to 0-3 with the road setback. Martez Cameron had 11 points and Malik Miller scored 10 for Morgan State.

Women

Duquesne 73, Mount St. Mary's 64: Trailing by as many as 24 points at Duquesne on Monday night, Mount St. Mary's battled back and cut the deficit to just six in the fourth quarter. The comeback ended up falling just short in Pittsburgh. Jatarrikah Settle, Juliette Lawless, and Michaela Harrison combined for 53 points in the contest for the Mount.

Settle had a career-high 19 points, as the sophomore went 8-for-10 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Settle had 17 of her 19 points in the second half.

Lawless scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting, to go along with six rebounds and three assists.

Harrison had her best game as a Mountaineer just three games into her collegiate career, as the freshman scored a career-best 17 points and hit four 3-pointers.

The Mount went 10-for-25 (40 percent) from long range.

The Mountaineers outscored Duquesne in every quarter except for the Dukes' big first period.

Mount St. Mary's closes its road swing with a contest at Rider on Saturday at 2 p.m.