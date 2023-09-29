Baylee DeSmit grew up with ‘no fear’ around 4 brothers. It’s why she’s leading Loyola Maryland women’s soccer.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baylee DeSmit, a Towson resident and McDonogh graduate, leads the Patriot League in goals and points and has fueled Loyola Maryland women's soccer to its best start since 1999. (Larry French/Loyola Maryland Athletics)

The past year has been a joyride for Baylee DeSmit.

Last fall, the Loyola Maryland midfielder led the Patriot League in points with 19. This past summer, she earned the USLW’s Golden Boot honor for scoring a league-record 22 goals.

This season, DeSmit picked up where she left off. She leads the conference in goals (six) and points (18) and is tied for first in assists (six).

“Having the summer that I did when I broke the [USLW] League record for goals, I was coming off a high in the summer,” the 21-year-old Towson resident and McDonogh graduate said. “Coming in, I knew the ability of this team for this year, and I did expect something of this sort. I’m just glad it has happened.”

DeSmit’s individual success has powered the Greyhounds to their first 3-0 start in the Patriot League since joining the conference in 2013 and their first 8-2 overall record since the 1999 squad opened with the same mark. The team’s six-game winning streak is the program’s longest since the 2011 squad strung together nine in a row and is tied for the fourth-longest streak in school history.

No one is discussing what would be a first Patriot League championship just yet, but coach Joe Mallia acknowledged that the current group of players headed by DeSmit is one of his strongest in recent memory.

“I think the combination of the players we have within our program and Baylee at the level that we are trying to achieve success, they give us the opportunity to compete in any and every game, and that’s a valuable thing,” he said. “In any team sport, no one person can get it done by herself. But she absolutely, in conjunction with her teammates, gives us the opportunity to have success in any game.”

DeSmit’s prowess at soccer can be traced to her upbringing as the youngest child — and only daughter — of five for Debbie and Doug DeSmit. Debbie has run three marathons in Baltimore, and Doug was an NCAA Division III All-America soccer player at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he still ranks second in program history in career goals (70) and points (171).

After Debbie bore Raymond (now 33), Ryan (32), Riley (29) and Daniel (26), Doug said Baylee was “a wonderful surprise.” Ryan said he was happiest for his mother because she finally got a girl after four boys, who slept in two sets of bunk beds in one bedroom to make space for Baylee.

Despite a significant age difference, Baylee played basketball, lacrosse and soccer in the front yard of the family’s home with her older brothers, who treated her as they treated each other. The only concession was they could not block her shot in basketball. Everything else was fair game.

“They were always roughhousing me and having fun with me, and I didn’t know anything else,” she said, adding they competed in Monopoly, the FIFA video game and the card game Euchre. “I didn’t know how to be babied or protected in that way of sports and athletics. They wanted to challenge me and knew I could do things that if they babied, I would never have known how to do. It’s worked my whole life.”

Baylee DeSmit's prowess at soccer can be traced to her upbringing as the youngest child — and only daughter — of five. (Larry French/Loyola Maryland Athletics) (Courtesy of Loyola Maryland Athletics)

Ryan, who played lacrosse at Towson and is a site director for Education, Sports & Fun Summer Camp at Gilman, said he and his brothers sought to toughen Baylee.

“Sports are played with a scoreboard, and even in front yard or backyard soccer, there’s a pursuit of excellence for any high-level athlete,” he said. “We saw her at the stage that she was and understood that there’s always a bigger fish, there’s always a tougher game, there’s always a triple-team headed your way. … She learned how to be resilient in those front yard battles.”

Overseeing it all were Debbie and Doug DeSmit, the latter of whom said Baylee at an early age had already absorbed many of the lessons that her brothers had learned.

“I don’t think we saw anybody as male or female, just athletes,” he said. “Athletes need a certain kind of training ground, and it’s not one that makes allowances or gives an easy way out.”

Baylee was often the goalkeeper in lacrosse and soccer games played by her brothers, but it was a role for which she volunteered.

“I had no fear when I was playing sports with them,” she said. “I wanted my biggest and oldest brother to guard, I wanted to be shot on. We had lacrosse pads, and I would say, ‘Hey, I’ll be in goal for you,’ and they would shoot pinky balls and tennis balls, and I would try to save them.”

Those games with her brothers have shaped DeSmit throughout her life. Mallia, the Loyola Maryland coach, said DeSmit worked diligently in training to increase the coaches’ confidence in her conditioning. She also has a competitive streak that has its benefits and deficiencies.

“They say the best goal scorers in the world have the ability to forget the chances they’ve missed or the poor moments they’ve had in a game so that they can perform when they get their next moment or they can create more moments,” Mallia said. “We’ve had those conversations with her, and she has grown in that area tremendously.”

Baylee said her parents attend every Greyhounds game and usually bring her grandparents. Ryan and Daniel, an engineer in Ellicott City, join them as often as they can, while Raymond, a teacher in Pennsylvania, and Riley, a former Johns Hopkins lacrosse player who is a teacher in Georgia, watch via streaming. Ryan said Baylee’s games are family events.

“We circle these family moments around sports for all of our siblings, and for her being the last one, it’s kind of come full circle and brings us a whole bunch of joy,” he said.

Baylee said she doesn’t miss having sisters because she is very close to three of her brothers’ wives. She said she has no regrets about growing up as the only girl with her four brothers.

“I think I could have a similar life right now, but I don’t think I would be where I am,” she said. “I think some things clicked where I don’t know if they would if I was in any other situation.”

