Johns Hopkins drops opening game in NCAA DIII baseball world series

The Johns Hopkins baseball team dropped its Division III College World Series opener against No. 1-ranked Washington University, 9-3, on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Bears (33-4) scored six runs after two outs in the eighth inning to snap a 3-3 tie to pull out the victory.
Hopkins, which pounded 13 hits, rallied twice to get the game tied before the St. Louis-based team broke it open in the eighth.
Trailing 2-0 to start the seventh, shortstop Dai Dai Otaka (2-for-5, one run, one RBI) had a run-scoring triple with two outs and then tied the game on Matt Ritchie’s double for Johns Hopkins.
Down 3-2 in the eighth, the Blue Jays loaded the bases with one out but could only muster one run on a sacrifice fly by David Harding.
The Blue Jays, seeded eighth in the eight-team field, fall to 15-6 and will go to the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination tournament. They’ll return to action at 10 a.m. Saturday to take on the Adrian-St. Thomas loser.