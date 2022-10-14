Hawaiian culture the root of UMBC volleyball star Aysia Miller’s valuable versatility: ‘It’s a rare thing’

At 5 feet, 10 inches, Aysia Miller is the third-shortest player on the UMBC volleyball roster. But that hasn’t stopped her from reminiscing about the time when she was the tallest player on her middle school team.

“I always like to joke with my teammates that I played middle [blocker] in middle school,” she said with a laugh. “They say that doesn’t count because it was middle school.”

Middle blocker is the only position Miller has not filled for the Retrievers, the two-time reigning America East Conference regular-season and tournament champions. The junior has filled three roles in as many years, lining up as setter, outside hitter and libero (or defensive specialist).

Could Miller eventually add middle blocker to her collection? UMBC coach Kasey Crider said he has not entertained that scenario.

“I know you’re never supposed to say never,” he acknowledged. “And I’m sure she’d be fine doing it, but she’s so valuable at receiving and defending, and she could be valuable at setting and she could be valuable at attacking. I just think her value is her ability to receive serve, her ability to defend, and that’s going to take precedence rather than trying to hang up there with those big players up front.”

Miller’s versatility hearkens back to her days of diving into volleyball while growing up in Hawaii under the tutelage of her mother, Tessie Tumbaga, who played volleyball in high school. Unlike the current trend of emphasizing certain positions for certain types of players, both Miller and Crider said the Hawaiian culture concentrates on the ability to fill all roles well.

UMBC volleyball player Aysia Miller returns the ball during a match against American earlier this season. The Mililani, Hawaii native credits the volleyball culture in which she grew up for instilling in her the importance of learning every position. (Courtesy of UMBC Athletics)

“You can probably ask every Hawaiian player at the collegiate level, and they know how to do every single thing because of the way we grew up and how we were trained,” Miller said. “I would say that Hawaiian players value their defensive abilities due to the lack of height.”

Added Crider: “The island has a fundamental dimension of the volleyball culture that is rooted in playing, and when I mean play, I mean just going out with Mom and Dad on Sundays to play volleyball. You go to the backyard and you’re not in a position and you serve and you pass and you hit and you play. … Overall, it’s a rare thing.”

Until her freshman year at Mililani High in Hawaii, Miller had played outside hitter. For her final three years of high school, she switched to setter.

Initially recruited as a libero, Miller was asked by former Retrievers coach Cristina Robertson to return to setter after the team’s designated setter opted not to return for the 2020 season. Miller racked up 607 assists, 145 digs and 31 kills, including a freshman-record 55 assists against Stony Brook on Feb. 27, 2021, en route to earning the America East’s Setter of the Year honor.

Despite the individual accolade, Miller admitted feeling some apprehension about setting at the college level.

“I was a little more uncomfortable just because I had higher expectations for myself and there were a lot higher expectations from the coaches as well,” she said. “I didn’t just want to get by, but do it well.”

UMBC volleyball player Aysia Miller sets the ball during an NCAA Tournament match against Pepperdine at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, in April 2021. (Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos/Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)

As a sophomore, Miller moved to the injury-depleted outside hitter corps. She compiled 187 kills, 268 assists and 317 digs and was named to the conference’s All-Tournament team.

Due to the size disadvantage against opposing blockers, Miller learned to play smarter, not necessarily stronger.

“First, I tried to make sure that I could be good defensively,” she said. “And to combat my smaller height in the front row, I learned how to be crafty, make smart shots and good decisions, put the ball in. I just had to have a high volleyball IQ.”

This fall, Miller is back at libero where she leads the league in digs per set at 4.3 and ranks fourth in total digs with 243 and ninth in overall service aces with 17.

Miller said returning to libero feels right.

“I would say that it’s different this year than the past two years because I feel like it’s kind of where I belong,” she said. “I just feel like I’m able to contribute to the best of my abilities and the team with playing libero. I always kind of valued my defense and my serve-receive my entire career. So I feel like since libero is very specific in that way, it helps this team. I just feel that it’s perfect.”

Redshirt sophomore middle blocker Michela De Marzi agreed with her roommate’s sentiment.

“I always tell her that in my opinion, she always needs to be a libero because I feel that being a libero, she can give as much as she can to the team,” she said. “Her best position is libero, and the team can benefit the most if she is in that position.”

Crider said he intends to keep Miller at libero for the rest of her career at UMBC, which is 9-5 overall, 2-0 in the America East and riding a 17-match winning streak in the regular season against conference opponents. But he acknowledged that Miller’s versatility gives him and the team options.

“There are a lot of different permutations in the lineup that you can use — whether Aysia is on the left or setting or in the back row,” he said. “We have 12 players, and it’s a little bit scary when you’re talking about being an ankle sprain away from not being able to practice. Because of Aysia’s ability, there’s a great deal of comfort in the idea that if something were to happen to any one of our players, then Aysia could cover us if needed.”

While agreeing with Crider that shifting to middle blocker might not be sensible, Miller said she is willing to do whatever her teammates and coaches need from her.

“I would hope that I have a positive influence and positive impact on the team,” she said. “I want to contribute on and off the court to the best of my abilities. It’s nice to hear they have a lot of trust in me because I want to help in any way possible.”

UMBC@NJIT

Friday, 7 p.m.