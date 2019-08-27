Terps’ field hockey players earn Big Ten preseason honors

Three members of second-ranked Maryland earned Big Ten preseason honors. Graduate student Jen Bleakney (Atholton), senior Madison Maguire and junior Bodil Keus were all honored.
Bleakney and Keus were voted co-captains by their teammates last week. Keus was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year last season and earned NFHCA First Team All-America honors. She scored nine goals with seven assists and three defensive saves in 2018.
Maryland was ranked No. 2 in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I Coaches Preseason poll released Tuesday.
The Teps open the season with a 6 p.m. game vs. Richmond on Friday at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Admission for the Terps-Spiders matchup is free.
<< Johns Hopkins is ranked fifth in the preseason edition of the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll. It is the Blue Jays’ highest preseason ranking and it is the first time they are ranked in the preseason since 2010.
Women’s college lacrosse: Megan Taylor (Glenelg), who helped lead Maryland to 2017 and 2019 national championships, has joined the Navy staff as a volunteer assistant coach it was announced by head coach Cindy Timchal. Taylor’s responsibilities include working directly with the Midshipmen goalies.
<< Erin Misner, a 2017 graduate of Arcadia, and a game day manager for the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League, has been named the director of lacrosse operations for Johns Hopkins.
Major Arena Soccer League: The Baltimore Blast announced that Vice President of Operations Mike Conway will be leaving Friday to take a position with an outdoor professional soccer team in the Philadelphia region.
Men’s college soccer: Johns Hopkins grabbed four first-place votes and 76 total points to earn the top spot in the Centennial Conference Preseason Men’s Soccer Poll.
Salisbury athletics: Salisbury announced is 2019 athletics hall of fame class, which will be inducted Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. This year’s class will feature Linda (Ackermann) McCarthy ’05 (women’s lacrosse), Jarrell Chandler ’09 (football), Jason Cranford ’06 (men’s soccer), Dan Korpon ’05 (men’s lacrosse), Stacey (Krebs) Frederick ’09 (volleyball) and Tom Kress ’86 (football).