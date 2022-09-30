With family’s safety first on mind, Ashley Roman breaks Coppin State volleyball record for career digs

Ashley Roman is well-known among her Coppin State volleyball teammates for her unflappable nature. The only time a crack in her facade might show is when coursework from her major in biology/pre-med begins to pile up.

Last fall, for example, a typical day for Roman started at 7 a.m. to attend a lab from 8 a.m. to noon, wolfing down a quick snack en route to a practice or weightlifting session, going to another round of classes until 8 p.m., and then returning to her room to study until the wee hours of the next morning.

“I definitely get a little bit distracted when I have a lot of schoolwork because I try to do my best in everything,” said Roman, who was named to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Academic selection last fall, owns a 3.8 GPA and is scheduled to graduate in May 2024. “So if something is stressing me out with school, it sometimes gets in my head a little bit during practice. But I always try my best not to let that happen because I don’t want anything to affect my level of playing.”

So far, Roman’s play has improved, not regressed. On Sunday, the senior libero became the program’s all-time leader in digs when she compiled a match-high 21 digs in a five-set victory over North Carolina Central at PEC Arena in Baltimore.

With 1,673 career digs, Roman surpassed the 1,669 set by Gabrielle Otero from 2011 to 2014. She needs only four digs when the Eagles (11-7 overall, 2-0 MEAC) host crosstown rival Morgan State (2-14, 1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. to overtake North Carolina A&T’s Ashley Johnson (2012 to 2015) for second on the conference’s all-time list.

As a libero or defensive specialist, Roman is in the spotlight as she wears a different-colored jersey on the court than her teammates do. Coach Tim Walsh said Roman has handled outside scrutiny well.

“To be the only one in a different colored uniform, it has to take an extra little something,” he said. “You know your job is to pass and dig and serve-receive, and you know that if you’re faltering in one of those areas, you’re going to stand out. … At libero, if you’re having a rough day, everybody knows it, and I can count on my hands how many rough matches she has had. She’s just solid.”

Roman’s march to the Coppin State record books has coincided with a growing concern for her home of Puerto Rico. On Sept. 18, Hurricane Fiona struck the southern portion of the U.S. territory as a Category 1 storm, bringing massive flooding that led to 21 deaths and $100 million in damage.

Roman has been in touch with her father Hector Roman, mother Heidy Santiago and sister Astrid Roman. Although running water is still unavailable and power to the family’s home was just restored Tuesday night, Roman is grateful that her family is safe.

“Where my family is, they’re fine,” she said, noting that her hometown of Isabela is in the northwest corner of Puerto Rico. “Nothing extreme happened, and I’m thankful for that.”

Fiona revived unsettling memories of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that was identified as the 10th most intense Atlantic hurricane, according to the hurricane databases managed by the National Hurricane Center. On Sept. 20, 2017, Maria devastated Puerto Rico, causing 2,975 deaths and $91.61 billion in damage.

Roman, who was home at that time, recalled how she and her family were forced to go without power for six months, running water for three months and cell phone usage for two months. She said lines for gasoline lasted eight to 10 hours.

“It was horrifying, the experience of what we had to go through during the hurricane and after the hurricane,” she said. “Every time I explain to people what we went through, they would think it’s a movie. It was something that marked me for the rest of my life.”

Walsh said he and Roman have had preliminary talks about organizing a fundraiser on campus to assist relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He said he noticed a weight lifted off Roman once she received confirmation from family members that they were safe.

“She’s very family-oriented, she’s very close to her family. So that was a big concern,” he said.

Graduate student middle blocker-outside hitter Ammaarah Williams said Roman has been a rock in the midst of her personal ordeal.

“Ashley does a great job of keeping her composure no matter what’s going on outside of the volleyball court,” Williams said. “She just kept her head up high.”

In three matches since Fiona hit Puerto Rico, Roman racked up 19, 11 and 21 digs. She credited an emphasis on film study for helping her determine opponents’ hitting tendencies.

“It’s all about having a vision of everything that’s going on the court,” she said. “I have to be aware of everything that is happening because I have to read the hitters — their angles, where they’re looking, how their shoulders are looking. Those can help me anticipate the ball or the velocity.”

Walsh said he is unsure whether Roman takes advantage of an instinct or intuition to find the places on the courts to counter opposing hitters’ kill opportunities.

“She’s usually in the right spot,” he said. “If she gets burnt once or twice, she’s not going to get burnt three or four or five times. She definitely adapts really fast. And she’s mentally strong, which is huge for a libero because a lot of teams will go after you and will try to take you out because you’re the best passer and defensive player. But Ashley has a strong mindset of competing and wanting to be the best. So she wants teams to go after her.”

Considering how she was so lightly recruited that she did not have a college destination until Walsh watched her highlight reel in the spring of 2019 and offered her a position after meeting her and her mother on campus, Roman said she is honored to have earned the school’s career record for digs.

“It comes with a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication,” she said. “I feel very proud that little by little, I have been able to accomplish a lot of my goals. I feel very happy.”

With another year of eligibility, Roman could surpass former Morgan State libero and Eagles coach Ashley Preston’s MEAC record for digs (2,066 from 2004 to 2007). Roman, however, has her sight set on helping Coppin State capture what would be its first conference championship.

“The main goal is to just give everything on the court and do my best,” she said. “If me doing my best and helping my teammates and representing Coppin pride comes with breaking that record, that would be very exciting and amazing, too.”

