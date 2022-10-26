Ashley Dwyer lost her starting spot, but not her way. Back in the lineup, she’s pushing Loyola Maryland volleyball.

While working on a research fellowship this past summer in Hawaii, Ashley Dwyer discovered two days-per-week games of beach volleyball. When the organizer asked Dwyer if she played, the setter for the Loyola Maryland volleyball program replied, “A little bit.”

Why didn’t Dwyer tell the full truth? “I didn’t want to oversell my abilities,” she said with a laugh.

Dwyer’s modesty might have stemmed from the fact that she entered the 2022 season as a reserve. But after sophomore Kacy Sekunda sustained a serious knee injury six matches into the campaign, Dwyer, a senior, slid into the starting role.

And she hasn’t missed a beat.

In her past nine starts, Dwyer has averaged 11 assists per set and has moved into the NCAA Division I’s top 125 in assists per set (9). She has helped the Greyhounds (8-10 overall, 6-5 Patriot League) win five of their last seven matches and occupy the No. 4 seed in the conference’s six-team tournament with five more contests left in the regular season.

Three years after serving as the starting setter for Loyola Maryland volleyball, Ashley Dwyer has regained the role after a season-ending injury to a teammate and is making the most of it. (Larry French)

Coach Alija Pittenger said the team, which is poised to qualify for its fourth straight league tournament, is fortunate to have a capable setter like Dwyer.

“We would probably have a [defensive specialist] setting, and we would be having setting trials on the team. It would not be an ideal situation,” she said. “She’s maxing out for the team and for herself, and that’s pretty awesome.”

Dwyer’s collegiate career has been as adventurous as the balls she sets for her teammates. Growing up in Medina, Ohio, she chose Loyola over Ohio Northern, Grand Valley State and Ashland because of the university’s academic reputation and her connection with the players.

As a freshman, Dwyer joined a team that already had a pair of setters in Alaina Acchione and Alex Fisher. Dwyer eventually overtook Acchione and Fisher in the preseason and entered the 2019 season as the starting setter.

Dwyer finished that campaign leading the Patriot League in assists per set (8.8) and second in total assists (1,067), and she was second among the Greyhounds in aces (24) and fifth in digs (181). She continued to start in the spring 2021 season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic but was replaced by Sekunda as the starting setter the following fall.

“It was a little bit more of going in a different direction as far as having Kacy play a little bit more,” Pittenger explained. “But Ashley’s obviously very smart. … She kept working and kept being a good teammate.”

Loyola Maryland volleyball's Ashley Dwyer was one of 13 undergraduates among more than 600 applicants for research fellowships at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa tasked with studying the composition of rain in the Pacific Ocean to help understand precipitation patterns for different tropical areas. (Larry French)

Pittenger acknowledged some concern that Dwyer might transfer. Senior middle blocker Cecylia Guye, who has been Dwyer’s roommate for four years, felt otherwise.

“I think she saw it more as a challenge,” Guye said. “She just knew that if she wanted to play, she was going to have to work harder than she had.”

Although she said she never considered transferring, Dwyer admitted that she took some time for self-review.

“I did struggle just a little bit finding my worth while not getting the playing time,” she said, adding that she dealt with strained muscles in her lower back for much of last fall. “But I had an amazing support system around me, and we all know that we are more than just our sport. So to have that kind of atmosphere and knowing that Loyola has an amazing academic program, I just knew I would be making a mistake if I left.”

The academic component has been a significant factor for Dwyer. She was one of 13 undergraduates among more than 600 applicants for research fellowships at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa tasked with studying the composition of rain in the Pacific Ocean to help understand precipitation patterns for different tropical areas.

Besides learning how to surf and visiting the Big Island’s Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park with a university volcanologist over the summer, Dwyer said playing beach volleyball helped her improve her game.

“I really had to pick it up or I was going to get eaten alive,” she said.

After a freshman year during which she was named the Patriot League’s Rookie of the Week four times, Sekunda got off to a strong start in her first six matches. But in a four-set loss at Ohio on Sept. 10, she injured her knee. Sekunda played at Colgate and Holy Cross a week later but was shut down for the remainder of the season.

Dwyer said replacing Sekunda was challenging.

“Kacy left very big shoes to fill because she’s an athlete I just love watching and playing with,” she said. “But I’ve been playing volleyball for so long that I knew I had the skills capable of being there for my team.”

While pointing out that Sekunda is athletic enough to put away a handful of kills at the net, Pittenger described Dwyer as the prototypical setter who delivers consistent balls to her hitters.

“The hitters definitely know what’s coming their way, which gives them a little bit of that confidence to be able to stay aggressive and swing away,” she said.

Even though she has another year of eligibility, Dwyer is scheduled to graduate in May with a bachelor’s in physics and minors in environmental sustainability studies and mathematics and plans to pursue a master’s in atmospheric science. Because Loyola does not offer a master’s in that field, she said she will likely enroll at another university but won’t play so that she can focus on her studies.

With that scenario in mind, Dwyer said she is grateful for the opportunity to contribute meaningfully before she enters what she called “retirement” next month.

“I would have been completely content to have watched the team play from the side and be able to support them in any way that I can because all I want is for the team to be successful,” she said. “But to be able to step in as I’ve had to and play 110% every game, it does mean the world to me.”

