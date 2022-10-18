Ammaarah Williams was looking for a culture change. She found it with rival Coppin State volleyball.

Ammaarah Williams is renowned within the Coppin State volleyball program for the fiery spirit she carries into matches. The 6-foot middle blocker-outside hitter has largely kept that edge under wraps but admitted that it has occasionally slipped out.

“I will say though that there are certain games where we do talk across the net,” she said. “I never start it, but I’m the type to finish.”

For years, Williams might have directed that energy at her Eagles teammates because from 2018 to 2022, she played for Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival North Carolina Central. Now Williams is using her fifth year of eligibility to help her new team defeat opponents like her former team.

This season, Williams ranks second on Coppin State (15-8 overall, 6-1 MEAC) in kills (223), third in blocks (51) and fourth in digs (162) and is tied for second in aces (27). In Sunday’s five-set comeback win against Delaware State, she compiled a match-high 16 kills, three blocks and one ace to lift the Eagles to sole possession of first place in the league.

Coppin State volleyball player Ammaarah Williams

Senior libero Ashley Roman said she prefers standing on the same side of the net as Williams.

“We would play her every year, so I knew how she played,” Roman said. “Once Coach [Tim Walsh] told me she was transferring to Coppin, I was very excited because she’s an amazing player.”

Williams has already earned bragging rights against her old team. She racked up eight kills, 11 digs and a career-high six aces in the Eagles’ five-set victory over North Carolina Central on Sept. 25. But Sunday will mark her first visit to McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina, as an opponent.

“People to this day are like, ‘How could you leave? You’ve been here for so long,’” she said. “So I think it will be emotional. I’m kind of curious to see how the crowd will react. Will they be like, ‘Oh, hey,’ or will they be like, ‘Oh, traitor?’”

Williams enjoyed enviable success at North Carolina Central. She was a two-time MEAC first-team honoree and a conference All-Rookie team member who was the all-time leader in hitting percentage during the program’s NCAA Division I era at the end of last season.

But at season’s end, Williams said she knew her time at North Carolina Central had ended.

“A lot of things had happened at Central, and it just started to become an environment where I felt like the program was not starting to fit who I was,” she said, declining to delve into specifics. “I needed a new start where I could feel more like myself and be able to play the game at a level where I felt like we should have been at.”

After entering the transfer portal in December, Ammaarah Williams said UMBC, Eastern Michigan and Jacksonville expressed interest. Tim Walsh, the Coppin State coach, decided to join the group, and Williams decided to join her former MEAC rival. (Timothy Rice)

After entering the transfer portal in December, Williams said UMBC, Eastern Michigan and Jacksonville expressed interest. Walsh, the Coppin State coach, decided to join the group.

“I saw Ammaarah go into the portal, and I was like, ‘I’m going to go after her,’” he recalled. “My assistants were like, ‘Yeah, right. Good luck with that one. She’s going to get pulled [by another school].’ I emailed her, and we set up a phone call, and we talked. She said, ‘You are the only school I would go to within the MEAC.’ I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Before 2020, Williams would have had to wait two years before she could play for the Eagles. But after the coronavirus pandemic, the conference dropped the two-year penalty.

Still, Williams had a few reservations about joining a former rival. But her hesitation was overshadowed by what she knew of Walsh.

“I was able to play against Coppin State for a long time, and I could sense his energy throughout the court,” she said. “Even when I was playing against them, it seemed like he knew my entire game. He made it extremely hard for me to get all the points I wanted to score. It just seemed like wherever I was, he knew exactly how I was thinking. I actually believed in the vision that he set forth when we talked about our capabilities, and just his belief in me was something that really set him apart.”

Williams was welcomed immediately by Walsh and the players. She was voted a team captain along with Roman, graduate student outside hitter Miajavon Coleman and senior setter Andrea Tsvetanova. Roman described Williams as a natural leader.

“If something is off in practice or in games, she will definitely step in and call people out and say, ‘We need to do better because this is not who we are,’” she said. “I think that’s something we definitely needed on the team.”

Williams said the Eagles’ culture has been a pleasant surprise.

“It’s much more time-invested, which is great because it matches my personality well,” she said. “Between the weight room and the film sessions and the practices, it’s just more intense. Even if we practice for a shorter period of time, there are things that we get done.”

After graduating from North Carolina Central in May 2021 with a bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in management, Williams is studying for a master’s in e-sports management. She has one more year of eligibility stemming from the 2018 season that she missed rehabbing a torn ACL and is planning to return to the Eagles next fall.

Williams said she considers herself blessed to have found another home in Coppin State.

“Nothing will replace your first home,” she said. “At Central, there was a lot of experience, a lot of people that I connected to. But Coppin definitely became a second home to me with the welcome by the team, the coaches, people believing in me without knowing who I am or what my name is. I just feel like this is the place where I will continue my growth.”

COPPIN STATE@NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL

Friday, 6 p.m.