After tearing ankle ligaments, Ammaarah Williams returned in time to help Coppin State to 1st NCAA Tournament

Despite tearing ligaments in her ankle in September, Ammaarah Williams’ commitment to rehabilitation and Coppin State allowed the outside hitter to return in time to help the Eagles win their first MEAC title and earn their first NCAA Tournament berth. (Coppin State Athletics/TagTheShooter Photography/handout)

Ammaarah Williams endured the agony of a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her left knee that sidelined her for her first season of college volleyball. That was a fraction of the anguish she experienced two months ago.

During warmups before Coppin State’s home match against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rival UMES on Sept. 24, Williams jumped and then landed on a teammate’s foot. The pain in her left ankle was so sharp and intense that she continued screaming even after coach Tim Walsh, a strength coach and a trainer carried her to the team’s bench.

“This was my first time really feeling pain to that extent,” she said, rating the anguish as a nine out of 10. “It just felt never-ending. I felt my foot go numb, and I felt my body kind of start to shut down.”

Walsh described Williams as “screaming in decibels.”

“I was just thinking, ‘Oh, Lord,’” he said. “I just wanted to relax her and calm her down. Then I had to keep the team calm. It was scary for everyone because [Ammaarah] is pretty tough. So when she’s screaming at that level, we knew it was a pretty serious injury.”

Earlier this month, Williams returned. The graduate student outside hitter played in their past five matches, including three in the MEAC Tournament, which the Eagles won for their first league championship and first NCAA Tournament bid. Coppin State (27-4) will meet No. 1 seed Pittsburgh (25-4) in a first-round match on Friday at 7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Despite her absence, Williams still ranks fourth on the team in total kills (187), sixth in digs (133) and blocks (32), and is tied for fifth in aces (17). She averaged 6.4 kills and 8.4 digs in those five matches, and sophomore outside hitter TaKenya Stafford said Williams’ return has provided the team with a boost in morale.

“It was just great seeing her get back on the court,” she said. “Her presence on the court brings a sense of leadership and calmness. We knew that her being back would put us back in a state of normalcy.”

Normal seemed a distant prospect in the aftermath of Williams’ injury on Sept. 24. After some time, she underwent an MRI that revealed one fully torn ligament, a partially torn ligament and a sprained ligament in the ankle and a sprained muscle in the calf. A team doctor told her and Walsh that she could expect to be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks.

Ammaarah Williams ranks fourth on Coppin State in total kills (187), sixth in digs (133) and blocks (32), and is tied for fifth in aces (17) despite missing nearly two months with an ankle injury. (Coppin State Athletics/TagTheShooter Photography/handout)

Surgery was an option, but that would have ended the season for Williams, who immediately ruled out that possibility.

“I always knew this was going to be my last collegiate year, and I just really wanted to come back,” she said. “So I never had the thought that I had to find an alternative. I just had to find a way to make it happen in the end.”

For the first two weeks, the 6-foot Williams rarely applied any weight to the ankle. After using a wheelchair for one day, she switched to crutches, consumed home remedies of turmeric and black seed oil, elevated her foot as often as possible, and even used a chair in the shower.

Williams attacked rehabilitation, spending about six hours per day with a physical therapist and a trainer. She compared the process to relearning how to walk.

“The first few weeks were about trying to gain balance and learning how to operate an everyday lifestyle,” she said. “A lot of the first few weeks were just about trying to get back to regular life. Then it was about regaining stability and balance with my ankle.”

Rehabilitation can be a lonely endeavor. Williams said she listened to a lot of music and talked to the therapist and trainer to interrupt the silence, but she also admitted there were moments of depression.

Her mood changed in late October when she was able to jump and match her vertical before the injury.

“After seeing that, I kind of felt like, ‘OK, I’m coming back,’” she said. “It was a process, but I could see that it wasn’t going to be long before I returned.”

During Williams’ absence, Walsh said he employed a rotation of junior Hope Casel, freshman Coco Figueroa and redshirt senior Paola Caten, who was returning from her own serious injury of a torn rotator cuff. The Eagles went 11-2 overall and 10-1 in the MEAC without Williams.

Ammaarah Williams, center, attacked rehabilitation for her ankle, spending about six hours per day with a physical therapist and a trainer. She compared the process to relearning how to walk. (Coppin State Athletics/TagTheShooter Photography/handout)

“It was good that without her, we were able to win because we always talked about in practice how you never know who’s going to go down and so everybody needs to work hard because you never know when your name is going to be called,” said Stafford, who shares an apartment with Williams. “When she came back, it was an easy transition for her, and having her back has really sparked everything.”

Walsh said he thought Williams was ready to return when he saw her doing box jumps off her left foot. But he waited until a match at Morgan State on Nov. 8.

“We were struggling, we weren’t connecting as a team,” he said. “So I threw her in and we ended up winning the first set with her. She did her job. She came in, and we were excited and happy because she gave everybody this sense of, ‘OK, she’s back.’ That just helped energize the team.”

Williams said she tapes and wears braces on both ankles to play. She said she feels the occasional twinge of pain and continues to rehab three hours per day, but said helping the team win the MEAC title was worth the inconvenience.

“We faced a lot of adversity, and I think just feeling that and being able to make history and being known for making history and being known for being the ones to go to the NCAA Tournament, it just put a lot of motivation in our heads,” she said. “It wasn’t easy, but I think it was God’s plan all along. I feel like as long as I continued, it was more of a test to see if I really wanted to do this, if I really wanted to return to play, and if I really loved the game as much as I said I do. I think I passed.”