Basketball star Angel Reese in Randallstown | PHOTOS

Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, left, shoots a few baskets with Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center after a ceremony to dedicate the newly-renovated basketball court to Randallstown native Angel Reese. The renovation is part of an ongoing effort to update equipment at all County-managed basketball courts. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Randallstown native Angel Reese, who led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship this year, collects an armful of citations presented in her honor at a ceremony at Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center. The newly-renovated basketball court, where she played in her youth, was renamed “Angel Reese Court.” (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Randallstown’s LSU basketball star Angel Reese, left, is lauded by Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and other officials at Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where the newly-renovated basketball court was named in her honor. Behind Jones, from left, are Del. N. Scott Phillips, State Sen. Charles E. Sydnor III and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Randallstown's LSU basketball star Angel Reese came to the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where she played as a youth, for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly-renovated basketball court. She was showered with citations from Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and other state and county officials before a ribbon cutting at the “Angel Reese Court.” Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women’s basketball championship this year. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese LSU basketball star Angel Reese, a Randallstown native, visits the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where she played as a youth, for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly-renovated basketball court. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, right, and other state and county officials presented her with citations before a ribbon cutting at the “Angel Reese Court.” (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese LSU basketball star Angel Reese, standing in back at center, visits with campers at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center summer camp for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly-renovated basketball court. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Baltimore County Councilman Izzy Patoka, right, joins campers and their counselor, Julian Hall, second from left, at the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center summer camp on the newly-renovated basketball court dedicated today to Randallstown native Angel Reese. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Angel Reese, who led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women’s basketball championship this year, cuts the ceremonial ribbon before the unveiling of the “Angel Reese Court” sign. Assisting Reese, from left, are Del. N. Scott Phillips, Recreation and Parks Director Bob Smith, County Council Chairman Julian Jones, and at right, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Randallstown’s LSU basketball star Angel Reese thanks the officials and fans who came to honor her at Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where she played as a youth, during a dedication ceremony at the newly-renovated basketball court. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Basketball Court named for Angel Reese Angel Reese takes a selfie with Isaiah Wilson, 10, a camper at the Scott Branch Recreation Activity Center summer camp, as her mother, also named Angel Reese, looks on at right. The LSU basketball star visited Scotts Branch RAC, where she played as a youth, for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly renovated basketball court. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) Originally Published: Jul 17, 2023 at 3:55 pm