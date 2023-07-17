Basketball star Angel Reese in Randallstown | PHOTOS

Randallstown's LSU basketball star Angel Reese came to the Scotts Branch Recreation Activity Center, where she played as a youth, for a dedication ceremony in her honor at the newly-renovated basketball court. She was showered with citations from Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and other state and county officials before a ribbon cutting at the “Angel Reese Court.” Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women’s basketball championship this year. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)