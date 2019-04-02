Morgan State president joins NCAA Board of Governors

Morgan State University President David Wilson was appointed to the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division I Board of Directors, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Wilson, who has served as Morgan State’s president since July 2010, will join the boards in August, and his term will run through August 2023.

The board of governors is the highest governing body in the NCAA. It oversees association-wide issues and ensures each division complies with NCAA policies and principles.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board of Governors to ensure that our student-athletes are students first,” Wilson said in a statement. “I humbly accept this worthy opportunity to represent the best interests of our amateur athletes with integrity and fairness.”

Wilson has been chair of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Council of Chief Executive Officers for the past two years, and is also serving on the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum until August 2021.

Morgan State is one of 12 schools in the MEAC.

"Dr. Wilson has a wealth of experience and is a proven leader on the Division I level," MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas said in a statement. "He will be a tremendous asset to the NCAA Division I Board of Governors and Directors.”

Full college basketball tournament coverage »

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan