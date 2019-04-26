UMBC hires Johnetta Hayes to be women's basketball coach

UMBC announced Friday it has hired Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach.

Hayes becomes the ninth head coach in school history, replacing Phil Stern, who resigned in February after being on leave since December. The Retrievers haven’t had a winning record since 2015-16.

She will be introduced at The UMBC Event Center on Monday.

“It’s a great day for Retriever Nation as we welcome Johnetta Hayes to Baltimore,” athletic director Tim Hall said in a statement. “She has been a very successful head coach at the Division I level and we are very confident that she will be able to serve as an outstanding leader of our women’s basketball program.”

Hayes had served as Texas Southern head coach since the 2013-14 season after spending the 2012-13 season as the associate head coach. She had a 115-73 record over her six seasons leading the Tigers.

In her debut season, the Houston native led Texas Southern to a 20-13 record, one of two 20-win seasons during her tenure. Hayes earned Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2015, then guided the Tigers to regular-season titles in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Texas Southern won the SWAC tournament in 2017, earning the first NCAA tournament berth in program history.

Hayes lead the Tigers to four postseason appearances, including a pair of WNIT appearances (2015, 2016), the NCAA tournament (2017) and the WBI tournament (2018). She was also part of the staff that led Texas Southern to the WNIT in 2013 as the associate head coach after winning the SWAC regular-season title.

“I am very excited to join the UMBC family and can not wait to help return the program to the top of the America East Conference,” Hayes said in a statement. “Throughout the process, I have been impressed by the university and the department leadership, and the commitment to athletics and the development of the entire student-athlete. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hayes previously spent two years as an assistant coach at UNC Wilmington, helping the Seahawks to back-to-back 20-win seasons and two NCAA tournament appearances.

Before coaching at UNCW, Hayes was an assistant at North Texas (2008-10) and head coach at both Wiley (Texas) College (2006-08) and Prairie View A&M (2004-06).

Hayes played basketball at Rice (2000-04), claiming first-team All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 2003. She earned degrees in sociology and biology from Rice in 2004, and a master’s degree in education from Prairie View A&M in 2006.