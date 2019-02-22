UMBC women's basketball coach Phil Stern resigns

UMBC head women's basketball coach Phil Stern has resigned, athletic director Tim Hall announced Friday.

Hall indicated acting head coach Carlee Dewey will continue in that role until the end of the 2018-19 season. A national search will be conducted for a new head coach.

Stern, who was in his 17th year coaching the team, had been on leave from UMBC since early December.

A school spokesman declined to comment on why Stern resigned and in December declined to comment on why he was on leave.

Stern’s time at UMBC included 202 victories for and four postseason berths, including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2007. The Retrievers are 8-18 this season and haven’t had a winning record since 2015-16.