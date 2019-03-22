Done dancing: Towson women bow out of first NCAA tournament with 110-61 loss to UConn in Round of 64

The Towson women’s basketball team’s first NCAA tournament appearance was a brief one.

Despite 20 points from Kionna Jeter, the 15th-seeded Tigers fell to second-seeded Connecticut, 110-61, in the first round Friday night in Storrs, Conn.

Playing on the Huskies’ home floor, Towson (20-13) was outscored 31-7 in the first quarter and never recovered as UConn (32-2) moved on to the Round of 32.

UConn’s Napheesa Collier scored 23 points and added 14 rebounds in putting up her fourth straight double double and 21st this season.

Freshman Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield added 20 for Connecticut, which had five players in double figures and scored more than 100 points for the fourth time this season.

UConn, in its 31st consecutive tournament appearance, put this one away early. Megan Walker (16 points) opened the scoring with a jumper and her 3-pointer from the right baseline capped an opening 11-1 run.

Collier had 12 points and six rebounds after 10 minutes and 18 points and nine rebounds by halftime.

A 3-pointer from Dangerfield gave the Huskies their first 30-point lead at 46-14. UConn hit 59 percent of its shots in the game and led 64-24 at the half.

Connecticut has won 26 straight first-round games by an average of almost 50 points since a loss to Louisville in 1993. The top-seeded Cardinals and the Huskies have chance of meeting this season in the Albany Region final.

BIG PICTURE

Towson: The Tigers posted their first 20-win season since 2007-08, first winning season since 2011-12 and first Colonial Athletic Association championship.

UConn: All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, playing for the first time since suffering a back injury in the penultimate game of the regular season, got her first points on a 3-pointer from the top of the key that made it 36-12. She played 22 minutes and finished with 11 points.

UP NEXT

The Huskies face 10th-seeded Buffalo, which beat Rutgers 82-71 earlier Friday.