UMass Lowell River Hawks guard Kalil Thomas (2) shouts after draining a three point basket in front of UMBC Retrievers guard L.J. Owens (Severn School / William & Mary, Annapolis) (1) to tie the game during the second half of the America East Conference tournament semifinals at the UMBC Event Center Sat., March 6, 2021. The River Hawks stunned the top-seeded Retrievers, 79-77 to advance. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)