The 6-3 freshman forward from Baltimore was the No. 2 overall recruit in the country at St. Frances, where she led the Panthers to three straight IAAM A Conference championships and was a two-time All-Metro Player of the Year. After missing several weeks with a foot injury this season, she’s returned to average 10.0 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Big Ten champion and No. 2 seed Terps, who face No. 15 seed Mount St. Mary’s on Monday in the Hemisfair Region. (Carlos Osorio/AP)