UConn men keep the heat on, crush Drexel, 97-65

UConn had built a robust, 24-point lead, when coach Dan Hurley sent a couple of players in and shouted out simple instructions.

“Full 40 minutes, Al,” he shouted, first to Alterique Gilbert. Then he repeated for the rest: “Full 40 minutes.”

There was the turning of the knob, a change in the tone of the season. The Huskies kept their foot on the pedal and blew out the final mid-major opponent on their schedule, beating Drexel 97-65 Tuesday night before 6,951 at the XL Center and left with the admonition:

Good enough is not going to be good enough from here on.

“That’s taking the next step,” said Tarin Smith, who came off the bench to score 20 points in 21 minutes. “Really good teams have to take the next step, and that’s what we have to start doing to teams.”

The UConn men (9-3) have, for the most part, handled their chores. But they return to Madison Square Garden to play defending national champ Villanova on Saturday, one more chance for an out-of-conference signature win, and then 18 conference games that figure to be competitive, especially on the road, each time. The Huskies have given themselves a chance. Now things must be turned up a notch to capitalize.

“Super talented teams can pick their spots and play in spurts,” Hurley said. “For us to beat teams like Villanova, or the better teams in our league, or even in the middle of our league, we’re going to have to play a full 40. It shouldn’t be a hard concept. That has to be our mind-set going forward.”

And this was a solid effort in nearly all categories. Smith helped UConn build a 20-point first-half lead. Jalen Adams (20 points), Christian Vital (17) and Gilbert (10) all played well in the backcourt, a 180-degree reversal from the lackluster win over Manhattan last Saturday.

“It felt like we lost in that locker room after [Saturday’s game],” Vital said. “We won, but we wanted to play a cleaner game coming up, and we did that.”

UConn limited the turnovers to 10, picked their spots at the 3-point line, making 10 of 17, and smothered what had been a hot-shooting Drexel offense, holding it to 43.6 percent, including 3-for-16 on 3s. The Huskies had six steals and six blocks; Drexel (6-6) had one of each. Only in rebounding did the Dragons score a statistical success, 35-30. Even as the Huskies’ lead reached 35, they were still grappling for loose balls — the way they will undoubtedly have to in most of their upcoming games.

“Early in the season, Coach was on us about getting up and then dipping back and forth with our play,” said Adams, who scored only two points against Manhattan. “Today we did a better job of just staying consistent, mainly defensively.”

The Huskies sputtered a bit at the start, and trailed 8-7 after Alihan Demir’s putback 3 ½ minutes in, but Smith came in after Adams picked up his second foul and gave UConn a spark off the bench. He put UConn ahead with a layup, converting a pretty pass from Gilbert. Then three times Smith got to the rim and scored, drawing a foul, and twice he completed the 3-point play opportunities.

Adams returned to the floor and was just as aggressive in attacking the rim, scoring eight quick points.

“I have sky-high expectations for Jalen Adams, and so does he,” Hurley said. “He handled it the right way, in terms of owning. Everything he did was super serious, super attentive in terms of preparation for this one.”

Staying off the 3-point line, the Huskies attacked at both ends and opened up a 20-point lead. Sid Wilson blocked a shot at one end. His teammates kept the ball alive, and he scored on a throw-down at the other end to make it 36-16 with 5:35 left in the half.

Drexel cut it to 14 at the half, but UConn’s best minutes were yet to come. UConnn made 8 of 10 on 3s in the second half to break the game open.

Adams started the Huskies off with a basket in the second half, then Vital and Gilbert found their 3-point stroke to build the lead back out to 50-30. They stretched it to 75-45 on Tyler Polley’s 3-pointer, and eventually to 89-54 on Brendan Adams’ 3-point play.

“These guys all wanted to atone for what we felt was an empty win on Saturday, a hollow win,” Hurley said.

Williams out

Kwintin Williams missed the game with an illness and was not at the XL Center. ... Eric Cobb, who did not play well Saturday in Hurley’s estimation, did not get into this game until the last minutes. ... Adams ditched the headband he wore Saturday, perhaps it was a jinx.