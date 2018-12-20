Jim Calhoun picks up career win No. 880

Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun won his 880th game as a college coach as the University of Saint Joseph men’s basketball team defeated Rockford University 85-62 on Thursday at the Daytona Beach Basketball Shootout in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Freshman Chris Childs had a game-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds to lead the 7-4 Blue Jays. Noreaga Davis added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Rockford had trimmed an 11-point halftime advantage to seven early in the second, prompting Calhoun to call a 30-second timeout. It had the desired effect as St. Joe’s came out of the break and took off on a 30-11 run over the next 10 minutes to put the game away. Hartford’s Delshawn Jackson Jr. had 14 points and three assists.

Calhoun won 248 games at Northeastern and 625 with UConn to go along with the seven he has earned as the first-year coach of the fledgling program.

The Blue Jays split their two games in Florida, losing to LaGrange 68-63 on Wednesday.