Guy's late free throws cap Virginia's miracle win against Auburn in Final Four

Last weekend, Mamadi Diakite made the biggest shot in Virginia men’s basketball history with a game-tying 12-foot jumper at the end of regulation to knot U.Va.’s eventual Elite Eight victory against Purdue.

Move over, Mamadi. There’s a new greatest shot ever in U.Va. lore, and it belongs to Kyle Guy from the free throw line Saturday night in the Cavaliers’ 63-62 win against Auburn in the Final Four.

With U.Va. (34-3) trailing 62-60 in the national semifinal game, Guy was fouled as the clock hit zero on a 3-point attempt from deep in the left corner.

After a review by officials confirmed the foul on Auburn’s Samir Doughty, and six-tenths of a second were added to the clock, Guy proceeded to knock down two free throws to tie the game. Auburn called a timeout, just before Guy drained the final free throw to seal the win for the Cavaliers.

“These are moments that every basketball player has dreamed of, hitting the game-winning shot or free throws or whatever,” said Guy, who entered the game as an 81.8 percent free throw shooter on the season, and finished the game with 15 points.

University of Virginia tops Auburn in the NCAA semifinals on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis. (Jonathon Gruenke/Staff) (Jonathon Gruenke/Staff)

“Kind of had that feeling in your stomach, like a good nervousness, like, ‘All right, this is my chance.’ To be able to go to the National Championship off of that for these guys and (U.Va.) coach (Tony) Bennett, I mean, I really don’t have the words.”

Auburn’s desperation shot at the buzzer fell short.

U.Va. moves on to Monday night’s national championship game, where it will play the winner of Saturday night’s Texas Tech-Michigan State game. It’ll be U.Va.’s first appearance in the championship game.

Enduring a full range of emotions down the stretch, U.Va. went from in control of the game to down in the waning seconds to the miracle finish.

With U.Va. trailing 61-57, Guy kept the Cavaliers in the game on a 3-pointer with nine seconds left. It was just his second successful 3 of the game on six attempts.

Auburn’s Jared Harper was fouled by Kihei Clark with seven seconds left and made 1 of 2 free throws. Harper’s miss was rebounded by Ty Jerome.

The Tigers, who had two fouls to give, committed two fouls in the next five seconds before U.Va.’s final possession, which was punctuated by Doughty’s foul. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl argued the call as officials reviewed it.

As frenetic as the final seconds were for both teams, it was fitting considering the tenor of the closing minutes.

Clark and Jerome made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put U.Va. up 50-43 with under 8:40 left. Jerome, who led all scorers with 21 points, connected on another 3-pointer with 5:22 remaining to extend U.Va.’s lead to 57-47 — its largest of the game.

U.Va. would fail on its next six shots from the floor, as Auburn (30-10) went on a 14-0 run.

Despite missing 20 of its first 26 shots from 3-point range, Auburn still had some fight left down the stretch. Bryce Brown was unsuccessful on seven of his first eight attempts from long range, but it didn’t affect him in the closing minutes.

His 3-pointer with 4:24 remaining trimmed U.Va.’s lead 57-51. Another Brown 3 with 3:29 left cut U.Va.’s advantage to 57-54.

Daniel Purifoy reduced U.Va.’s lead to 57-56 on a jumper with 2:46 remaining before Brown hit his biggest shot of the game off an assist from Harper — yet another 3 to put Auburn up 59-57 as the clock rolled under two minutes.

Anfernee McLemore made a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to give Auburn a 61-57 lead, but it wasn’t enough.

Coming into the evening, U.Va. had surrendered an average of 18 points in the paint per game in the tournament. Auburn had already equaled that mark by halftime.

U.Va. looked to be finding its groove midway through the first half, using an 8-0 run to turn a slim deficit into an 18-13 advantage with under 8½ minutes left. Jerome had four points during the run.

Jerome was U.Va.’s only starter to shoot better than 33.3 percent from the floor before halftime. He made 5 of 9 field goal attempts in the first 20 minutes, finishing the half with a game-high 13 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Auburn entered the game shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range as a team, but it was the Tigers’ ability to penetrate Cavaliers’ pack-line defense that helped them regain the lead before halftime.

After U.Va. built its 18-13 cushion, Auburn scored 10 of its final 18 points in the half on layups and dunks. Though Auburn was just 3 of 14 shooting from beyond the 3-point line in the first half, McLemore’s 3 with 40 seconds remaining gave the Tigers a 31-28 cushion as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

Norm Wood, 757-247-4642, nwood@dailypress.com