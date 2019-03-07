Northwestern seniors design fierce uniforms for their final home basketball game

Northwestern is breaking out new uniforms for senior day, which is Saturday against Purdue.

The senior class of Dererk Pardon, Vic Law, Jordan Ash, Ryan Taylor and Charlie Hall designed the jerseys, which are black. The shorts feature a fierce Wildcat with long nails clutching a basketball.

The school’s news release Thursday said the design was inspired by NBA uniforms from the 1990s … “the decade in which NU players fell in love with the game of basketball.”

The shooting shirt includes the word “Brothers” on the nameplate with every team member’s name behind it. The trim of the jersey features the Chicago star as well as “NU” and “PTR” — a reference to NU basketball’s motto, “Pound the Rock.”

Under Armour makes the uniforms and shoes, which are Curry 5’s with confetti colorwave.

The Wildcats (13-17, 4-15 Big Ten) ended a 10-game losing streak Wednesday by crushing Ohio State 68-50.

tgreenstein@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @TeddyGreenstein

While Northwestern struggles, former Wildcat Rapolas Ivanauskas is center stage for Colgate »

In 2 seasons, Northwestern basketball went from America’s team to Chicago’s afterthought. Here are 5 reasons it all went wrong »

Marques Townes had to Google where Loyola was located. Now, he's on a quest to lead the Ramblers on another magical March. »