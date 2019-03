Results, scores and recaps from the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

South Region: No. 13 UC Irvine 70, No. 4 Kansas State 64

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Jonathan Galloway, Evan Leonard and Elston Jones of UC Irvine celebrate a 70-64 win against Kansas State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on March 22, 2019. Jonathan Galloway, Evan Leonard and Elston Jones of UC Irvine celebrate a 70-64 win against Kansas State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on March 22, 2019. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

UC Irvine got back-to-back 3-pointers from Evan Leonard to spark the deciding run in a 70-64 upset over Kansas State that marked the Anteaters' first NCAA Tournament victory in school history.

The Friday victory was the 17th consecutive for UC Irvine, which lost 57-55 to Louisville in 2015 in their only NCAA appearance.

Leonard and Max Hazzard each scored 19 points to send UC Irvine (31-5) into the second round of the South Region for a matchup against either Wisconsin or Oregon.

One year after making a run to the Elite Eight, the fourth-seeded Wildcats (25-9) had a short stay in the tournament as they struggled to decipher the Anteaters zone defense and missed star forward Dean Wade, who was sidelined by a foot injury. Kamau Stokes led Kansas State, the co-champions of the Big 12, with 18 points.

Despite that, Kansas State led by four points midway through the second half before the two long shots from Leonard turned the tides with a streak of 12 consecutive points. Robert Cartwright added another 3-pointer and Leonard made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-pointer to make it 59-51.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to two points, before Hazzard hit a corner 3 with 1:25 to play to make it 66-61 and then struck a pose to the delight of the Anteaters fans who made the trip up from Orange County.

Cartier Diarra hit a 3 for Kansas State off a tip pass from Xavier Sneed and the Wildcats had a chance to tie or take the lead but Barry Brown Jr. threw a pass away with 38.8 seconds to play.

The Anteaters then sealed the game at the foul line.

West Region: No. 3 Texas Tech 72, No. 14 Northern Kentucky 57

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech drives past Trevon Faulkner of Northern Kentucky during a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on March 22, 2019. Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech drives past Trevon Faulkner of Northern Kentucky during a first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on March 22, 2019. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jarrett Culver had 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help No. 3 seed Texas Tech shake off a slow start and beat No. 14 seed Northern Kentucky 72-57 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Tariq Owens scored 12 points and Davide Moretti had 10 for Texas Tech (27-6), which had won nine straight games to share the Big 12 regular-season title before losing to lowly West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. That left them with an eight-day layoff.

It showed early on against Northern Kentucky (26-9), which got 23 points from Tyler Sharpe and 11 from Dantez Walton while giving the Red Raiders everything they could handle in the West Region.

The Norse were still within 34-31 on Sharpe's three foul shots with 18:06 left, despite leading scorer and Horizon League player of the year Drew McDonald unable to get on track.

But the Red Raiders, one of the best defensive teams in the nation, finally responded with a 13-3 run to take control. They opened their first double-digit lead during a stretch in which they connected on eight of 10 shots from the floor, and they never led by fewer than 10 the rest of the way.

Still, it was another strong showing as a No. 15 seed for Northern Kentucky, which is in just its third season of active Division I basketball. The Norse lost to Kentucky 79-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

It was also another strong start to the tournament for Texas Tech and Big 12 coach of the year Chris Beard. The Red Raiders were thought to be rebuilding after their trip to the Elite Eight and the loss of several key players, but they proved during the chops during the regular season.

Culver has been in the middle of everything, too.

His league's player of the year was 10 of 17 from the floor, hit a trio of 3-pointers and even had an assist and a block with only one turnover against Northern Kentucky. The projected NBA lottery pick has scored at least 26 points in each of his past three games.

South Region: No. 9 Oklahoma 95, No. 8 Mississippi 72

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Rashard Odomes of Oklahoma reacts after a play in the second half against Mississippi during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., on March 22, 2019. Rashard Odomes of Oklahoma reacts after a play in the second half against Mississippi during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., on March 22, 2019. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Rashard Odomes and Christian James scored 20 points apiece, Kristian Doolittle had 19 points and matched a career-high with 15 rebounds and No. 9 seed Oklahoma blitzed Mississippi from the start in a 95-72 victory Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

It was a start more often seen by Oklahoma's high-octane football team. The Sooners (20-13) scored on eight of their first nine possessions — the only miss was an alley-oop — and led 12-0 less than three minutes in.

Oklahoma didn't let up. The Sooners led by 17 at halftime and their 95 points were the most this season.

The Sooners weren't expected to be in the tournament after losing one-and-done phenom Trae Young, now playing for the Atlanta Hawks. They lost five in a row in the middle of the season, went 4-8 in their final 12 games and lost the Big 12 Tournament opener to 15-20 West Virginia.

But Oklahoma shot 58 percent (34 of 59), their second-best mark all season.

Odomes went 8 of 10 in 22 minutes and left the game for good after picking up his fourth foul with 13:37 remaining. Brady Manek added 18 for the Sooners.

The Rebels (20-13) have looked like a tired team for more than a month, and eight days off didn't appear to help. Ole Miss lost five of its last six and let four of those opponents shoot better than 50 percent.

Terrence Davis led Ole Miss with 17 points.