Big Ten-NCAA Tournament breakdown begins with this: Michigan State got hosed

Really, NCAA Tournament selection committee? Michigan State shares the Big Ten regular-season title with Purdue. The Spartans win the Big Ten Tournament. They hand Michigan three of the Wolverines’ six losses?

And the reward is a potential date with overall No. 1 seed Duke and the greatest NBA prospect since LeBron James?

That’s not right. The committee did show the Big Ten love by giving bids to eight teams, the most of any league. It’s also an all-time high for the conference, though that record was bound to fall after the league added Rutgers and, more to the point, Maryland in 2014-15.

The committee justified the decision based on geography. If the Spartans beat Bradley on Thursday and then the Minnesota-Louisville winner, they will advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region (Washington D.C.).

Like Michigan State, the Wolverines are a No. 2 seed and will start in Des Moines, Iowa. But if they beat Montana on Thursday and then the Florida-Nevada winner, the Wolverines have to play in the West Region (Anaheim, Calif).

What an incredibly absurd rationale.

Purdue should feel happy about being a No. 3 seed after not winning a game in the Big Ten Tournament. Perhaps the extra time off will allow Carsen Edwards to rest and rediscover his shooting stroke. Edwards shot 25.8 percent in his last three games.

Said fellow guard Nojel Eastern: “Nobody likes to lose, but the extra couple of days will be really important for us — get our bodies healthy and our mindset back together.”

The Boilermakers will face Old Dominion on Thursday in Hartford, Conn.

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ also could use a reset. He hasn’t shot better than 50 percent in a game since Feb. 23 and committed seven turnovers against Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. The fifth-seeded Badgers will take on sizzling Oregon on Friday in San Jose, Calif.

Pundits will pick Maryland to get upset in the first round on Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. The sixth-seeded Terrapins are young, they’re coming off a poor United Center performance against Nebraska and they will face the winner of Belmont-Temple, two 11 seeds playing in Dayton, Ohio.

Minnesota took out Penn State and stunned Purdue in Chicago but then got throttled by Michigan in the Gophers’ third game in as many days. In a nice little twist, the 10th-seeded Gophers will take on Louisville, the program Rick Pitino is now suing, claiming breach of contract.

“It’s not going to be about me,” said Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Rick’s son. “I’m not going (for) revenge or anything like that. It’s about our players.”

If the Gophers win in Des Moines on Thursday, they figure to play Michigan State for the second time this season.

Iowa also is a 10 seed, and the Hawkeyes will head to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Cincinnati on Friday. Not only are the Bearcats coming in hot after beating Houston in the final of the AAC Tournament, the game is being played two hours from the Bearcats’ campus.

Ohio State also got a tough draw as an 11 seed in Tulsa, Okla. The Buckeyes on Friday will take on Iowa State, which romped past Kansas to win the Big 12 Tournament.

But, hey, the Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against the Cyclones. So there’s that.

