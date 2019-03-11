19 questions on Big Ten basketball with TV analysts Dan Dakich and Shon Morris: Best players, upset picks and is Indiana's revival for real?

Few humans have watched more Big Ten basketball than TV analysts Dan Dakich of ESPN and Shon Morris of Big Ten Network. So who better to preview the conference tournament, which starts Wednesday at the United Center?

Player you want to take a 3-pointer with the game on the line?

Morris: Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon. “Track record and confidence.”

Dakich: Bohannon. “You’ve seen him make them so many times.”

Player you want to take a free throw with the game on the line?

Morris: Bohannon. “See above.”

Dakich: Michigan State’s Cassius Winston. “Big life, big stage, big Cassius.”

Why can’t Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ make a free throw?

Morris: “More mental than mechanics.”

Dakich: “He looks so stiff. You’ve got to shake it out, get rid of all the (mental) crap, get looser.”

Player of the year?

Morris: Winston. “Productivity, leadership and willingness to respond when challenged.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Cassius Winston celebrates Michigan State's victory over Michigan on Saturday that clinched a share of the Big Ten title. Cassius Winston celebrates Michigan State's victory over Michigan on Saturday that clinched a share of the Big Ten title. (Gregory Shamus / Getty)

Dakich: Winston. “The dominant force on a team that won the league. Michigan State lost two guys (Joshua Langford and Nick Ward to injuries) but never wavered. He has the ‘it’ factor, makes all the plays.”

Big man of the year?

Morris: Happ. “Versatility and consistent production.”

Dakich: Happ. “You can’t deny his numbers. If you take Happ off that team, you have a team that doesn’t win. (Maryland’s) Bruno Fernando is really good, but Happ gets the lifetime achievement.”

Coach of the year?

Morris: Purdue’s Matt Painter. “He benched guys (Matt Haarms) when they needed to be benched and changed some roles after they were 6-5 after losing to Notre Dame.”

Dakich: Painter. “You have to respect (Michigan State’s Tom) Izzo and (Michigan’s John) Beilein, but Painter lost 5,000 points (Vince Edwards, Isaac Haas and Dakota Mathias) and they’re getting it done the old-school Purdue way — with a walk-on in Grady Eifert. It’s so Purdue and so fun to watch.”

Best dunker?

Morris: Fernando. Always so violent.

Dakich: Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. “When he goes to the rim, he explodes. He’s trying to dunk on the entire state.”

Best defensive player?

Morris: Penn State’s Josh Reaves. “His ability to defend multiple positions. I almost said (Michigan State guard) Matt McQuaid.”

Dakich: Happ. “He guards his own man really well and plays ball screens. Matt McQuaid almost gets it for me.”

Best freshman — Michigan’s Ignas “Iggy” Brazdeikis or Indiana’s Romeo Langford?

Morris: Iggy. “He can get anywhere he wants on the floor and has been productive since Game 1.”

Gregory Shamus / Getty Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis signals after making a 3-pointer Saturday against Michigan State. Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis signals after making a 3-pointer Saturday against Michigan State. (Gregory Shamus / Getty)

Dakich: Iggy. “Romeo has been very good, better than I give him credit for. But if Michigan doesn’t have Iggy, they don’t play for the Big Ten title.”

Most pleasant surprise?

Morris: “Rutgers. To win seven (conference) games when you lost (Corey) Sanders and (DeShawn) Freeman. They sold out five games. Considering where they were three years ago, unbelievable.”

Dakich: “It wasn’t a surprise, but the best event was Saturday night at the Breslin Center (Michigan-Michigan State). The game had everything going for it, and it was the coolest environment with former players back. Jaren Jackson’s dad sat right behind me.”

Coach who could really use a win this week?

Morris: “(Nebraska’s) Tim Miles could use a lot.”

Dakich: Archie Miller. “You’re at Indiana. You have a lottery pick (Langford) and a great numbers player in (Juwan) Morgan. You’ve got to get in the (NCAA) tournament. There’s a lot more pressure at IU; I don’t think one win changes the narrative with Miles.”

Pick to win the tournament?

Morris: Wisconsin. “I like how they were able to overcome Ohio State’s comeback. And they have the double bye. Just a hunch. Don’t bet the farm.”

Dakich: Michigan State. “The two bigs, (Kenny) Goins and (Xavier) Tillman, are so connected defensively. They can switch any way you want. They also have the player of the year.”

Pick to stage an upset?

Morris: “Penn State can win a couple of games.”

Dakich: Penn State.

Vulnerable to an upset?

Morris: Minnesota.

Dakich: “Purdue might be. They’re a 4-for-24 game from Edwards from losing to somebody.”

Does Ohio State need to win to get in?

Morris: “That 8-9 (Indiana-Ohio State) game … I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a play-in game, but this could be an elimination game.”

Dakich: “Yes. Win and they are in.”

Does Indiana need to win twice to get in?

Morris: “I think so. Getting (guard) Rob Phinisee back has been huge for them.”

Dakich: “If they win twice, they are absolutely in. If they beat Ohio State and play Michigan State well, they will be the ultimate bubble team.”

Is this Indiana revival (four straight wins) for real?

Morris: “Yes. They are healthy and not just Phinisee, but De’Ron Davis was hurt and Devonte Green was suspended. This is their first full roster maybe since the Marquette game (Nov. 14).”