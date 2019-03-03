Men's Basketball: Mount St. Mary's rallies to clip St. Francis Brooklyn in season finale

Vado Morse and Malik Jefferson combined for 43 points as Mount St. Mary's rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit for a 73-71 win at St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

The Mount finishes the 2018-19 season with a 9-22 record, and a 6-12 mark in the Northeast Conference.

The Mount trailed 39-23 at the half and trailed 57-45 with 11:24 remaining before rallying for the win. The Mount rattled off a 17-0 run to take the lead.

Morse, who hit three 3-pointers during the run, started the streak with a triple with 10:43 on the clock. Dee Barnes scored in the paint and Jefferson hit a free throw to make it 57-51, and Morse then connected on consecutive three-pointers to even the score.

Jefferson's basket with 6:44 left put the Mount ahead, and Nana Opoku capped the streak with a 3-pointer for a 62-57 lead with 5:12 remaining.

The Terriers cut the Mount’s lead to 65-63, but Damian Chong Qui drained a 3 to push the lead back to five. Jefferson put the Mount ahead 71-66 with 1:05 with a clutch putback after grabbing the offensive board.

Chauncey Hawkins hit a triple to make it a two-point game, and after a turnover, St. Francis had a chance to take the lead, but Jalen Jordan missed a three-point attempt.

Morse was fouled on the rebound, and he made two free throws to put the Mount ahead by four. Glenn Sanabria scores at the other end to cut the Mount advantage to two, and the Terriers got a stop on he defensive end to have a chance to win.

Sanabria missed a long 3-point attempt, but St. Francis got the rebound and called timeout with 4.7 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Hawkins had a good look from 3-point range, but his shot was off the mark, and the Mount earned the win.

Morse led the Mount with 23 points while adding five rebounds.

Jefferson was 8-for-11 from the field for 20 points while chipping in seven rebounds. Opoku added 15 points and four rebounds while making his first start since the Mount's NEC opener.

Rosel Hurley led four Terriers (17-14, 9-9) in double figures with 16 points. Hawkins added 13 off the bench while Denis Celen had 12.