After loss to Vermont in America East final, no return trip to NCAA tournament for UMBC

Exactly a year after the UMBC men’s basketball team shocked the sport with an NCAA tournament upset of Virginia, the Retrievers fell one step short of a return trip to the Big Dance.

Vermont, the top seed in the America East tournament, routed third-seeded UMBC, 66-49, in Burlington on Saturday, ending a three-game losing streak to the conference’s reigning champion.

In last year’s America East final, the Retrievers stunned the Catamounts at Patrick Gym, their home court, with a go-ahead, last-second 3-pointer by Jairus Lyles. The win was UMBC’s first over Vermont in 23 straight games and sent the program to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.

On March 16, 2018, the Retrievers became the first No. 16 seed in men’s tournament history to beat a No. 1 seed, pulling away from Virginia for a 74-54 win.

Vermont (27-6) lost just two regular-season games in conference play this year, both to UMBC (21-13). America East Player of the Year Anthony Lamb missed the first defeat and was held to 5-for-14 shooting in the second, but he was the difference-maker Saturday.

The junior finished with a game-high 28 points on 8-for-16 shooting, including a big first half that helped give the Catamounts a 28-20 halftime lead. Sophomore Stef Smith finished with 17 points.

UMBC's core of upperclassmen struggled throughout the loss. Senior Joe Sherburne and juniors Arkel Lamar and K.J. Jackson combined for 31 points on 10-for-33 shooting. The Retrievers held Vermont to 41.2 percent shooting but fared even worse from the field, finishing at 34.1 percent.

