UMBC men's basketball captain Joe Sherburne named Academic All-American of the Year

UMBC graduate student Joe Sherburne was named the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for Division I men’s basketball by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Sherburne, who became the first Retriever and first America East Conference men’s basketball player to earn Academic All-America first-team honors last season, is a repeat selection on this year’s first team. He the first student-athlete in any sport in conference history to be honored as the Member of the Year.

Sherburne earned his bachelor’s degree in three years, with a 4.0 GPA, and is now pursuing his master’s degree in data science. He ranks seventh in scoring and fourth in minutes played per game all-time at UMBC.

"A lot of credit goes to my parents and the schools I grew up in, really attentive, good schools that I went to,” Sherburne said. “You would not have expected a couple of years ago that a player from UMBC could get this award. If we don't the success we've been having, this might not have happened, so there's a big team aspect to this individual award."

Five others join Sherburne as repeat selections on Academic All-America Division I men’s basketball teams from 2017-18 – Dylan Windler (Belmont), Luke Maye (North Carolina), Marcus Bartley (Southern Illinois), Skylar Mays (LSU) and Tyler Seibring (Elon).

"It's an amazing accomplishment,” UMBC men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom said. ”Those out there that have been through all levels of education understand how hard it is. You add to it that he is a Division I athlete and his time is taken up with all kinds of weight training and practices, etc., to be that consistent is really impressive. It's great recognition for Joe, we're really proud of him."

Said UMBC president Freeman Hrabowski: “With the passion he brings on the court and the dedication he brings to the classroom, Joe truly serves as a role model for our university. We’re so proud of how he represents UMBC and the leadership he’s brought to the team.”