UMBC spoils winless Coppin State’s home opener with 71-60 victory in men's basketball

Joe Sherburne scored 22 points, Ricky Council II added 14 and the UMBC men’s basketball team beat Coppin State, 71-60, in the Eagles’ home opener Monday night.

R.J. Eytle-Rock’s layup with 17:46 left gave the Retrievers (5-4) a 35-34 lead they’d never surrender. Five minutes later, Kent Auslander’s 3-pointer brought Coppin State within 46-40, but Eytle-Rock made another layup to start a 9-0 run and the margin stretched to 55-40 when Brandon Horvath made a 3-pointer. Eytle-Rock finished with 12 points.

Justin Steers led the Eagles with 10 points and Lamar Morgan and Chad Andrews-Fulton each scored nine.

Coppin State has dropped its first nine games to start the season after dropping its final six games last year. A loss at Richmond on Wednesday night would mark the third straight season that Coppin State has started the year with double-digit losing streaks. The Eagles lost 17 in a row to start 2017-18 and 12 straight at the beginning of 2016-17.

Women

Mount St. Mary’s 69, Gardner-Webb 62: Juliette Lawless scored 20 points to lift the visiting Mountaineers (4-3) over the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-3).

Michaela Harrison scored 16 points and Rebecca Lee added 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Mount, who outrebounded Gardner-Webb 49-34 and shot 43.4 percent from the field.