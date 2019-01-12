State basketball roundup (Jan. 12): Loyola Maryland men hold off Army

Isaiah Hart scored nine of Loyola Maryland’s final 12 points and the host Greyhounds held off Army West Point, 66-64, in men’s basketball Saturday.

Hart hit a jumper with 3:46 left to play to give Loyola (5-12, 1-3 Patriot League) a 56-53 lead. He followed with a pair of free throws and a layup to push the Greyhounds’ lead to 60-55 with 2:24 remaining. A Lonnie Grayson layup pulled the Black Knights (7-10, 2-2) within 62-59 with 63 seconds left. The Greyhounds hung on to give first-year coach Tavaras Hardy his first league win.

Central Connecticut State 77, Mount St. Mary’s 68: Tyler Kohl had 17 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and the visiting Blue Devils (8-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference) closed the game with six straight points to beat the Mountaineers (3-14, 0-4).

North Carolina Central 61, UMES 48: Zacarry Douglas scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, leading a balanced Eagles (7-9, 2-0 MEAC) team past the host Hawks (2-16, 0-3).

Norfolk State 80, Coppin State 66: DeJuan Clayton had 23 points, but the host Eagles (2-16, 2-1 MEAC) fell to the Spartans (8-10, 3-0).

South Carolina State 72, Morgan State 68: The host Bears (6-10, 1-2 MEAC) outscored the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-1), 41-28, in the second half, but the rally came up short.

James Madison 74, Towson 65: Develle Phillips threw down a dunk to open the second half and the host Dukes (9-9, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) fought back to defeat the Tigers (5-13, 1-4).

UMass Lowell 74, UMBC 63: Joe Sherburne scored 20 points, but the visiting Retrievers (9-9, 1-2 America East) fell to the River Hawks (9-9, 1-2).

Women

Navy 62, Colgate 49: Sophie Gatzounas scored 14 points to lead the Mids (7-7, 2-2 Patriot League) past the host Raiders (6-8, 2-2). Navy led for 36 minutes and made 18 of 22 baskets in the paint. The Mids defense forced 21 turnovers.

Morgan State 62, South Carolina State 51: Adre’onia Coleman (St. Frances) scored 17 points to lead the host Bears (4-13, 2-1 MEAC) past the Bulldogs (7-9, 0-2). Morgan State opened with a 14-9 run.

UMES 59, North Carolina Central 49: Ra’Jean Martin scored 16 points and Ciani Byrom had 14 points to lead the host Hawks (7-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) past the Eagles (3-12, 0-2). The victory was the fourth straight.

Holy Cross 78, Loyola Maryland 60: Isabella Therien scored 16 points and Alexis Gray had 15 points, but the visiting Greyhounds (1-14, 0-4 Patriot League) fell to the Crusaders (9-6, 1-3). Holy Cross opened with a 29-14 run. The loss was Loyola’s fourth straight.

Bryant 73, Mount St. Mary’s 68: The visiting Bulldogs (4-10, 2-1 Northeast Conference) erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Mount (6-8, 0-3). Bryant went on a 29-13 run in the fourth quarter. Michaela Harrison scored 15 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

UMass-Lowell 67, UMBC 55: Te’yJah Oliver scored 15 points, but the host Retrievers 97-9, 0-3 America East) fell to the River Hawks (6-11, 2-2). UMass-Lowell’s Brianna Rudolph led all scorers with 24 points.

Norfolk State 68, Coppin State 63: Brooke Fields (Institute of Notre Dame) had a game-high 21 points and Chance Graham had 20 points, but the host Eagles (1-14, 1-2 MEAC) fell to the Spartans (8-8, 3-0).