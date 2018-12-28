State basketball (Dec. 28): Kaila Charles leads Maryland women in Big Ten basketball opener

Kaila Charles scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half and No. 4 Maryland beat host Penn State , 77-61, on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Stephanie Jones added 17 points, Taylor Mikesell had 13 and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (12-0). Down 57-56 after three quarters, Maryland held Penn State to four fourth-quarter points.

Teniya Page led Penn State (7-5) with 24 points, and Kamaria McDaniel had 16. The Lady Lions lost for the fourth time in seven games.

Maryland opened a 15-8 lead before Penn State's offense came alive late in the first quarter.

Jaida Travascio-Green made a 3-pointer to spark a 13-3 run over the final 3:39 of the first.

Page scored nine of Penn State's final 13 points in the first half to help the Lady Lions take a 41-39 lead.

Men

Brian Fobbs and Tobias Howard scored 21 points each and visiting Tigers (5-8) overcame a nine-point deficit to beat the Phoenix (4-10) in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Towson erased Elon's 42-33 lead with 13 straight points early in the second half and never trailed again. That run started an 11-minute stretch in which the Tigers outscored the Phoenix, 34-8, to lead 67-50 with 4:21 left.

Alex Thomas added 12 points for Towson, including the first two 3-pointers of his career. The Tigers were 10 of 17 from 3-point range and 8 of 12 in the second half when they scored 53 points.

Steven Santa Ana had 21 points to lead Elon. Tyler Seibring added 12 points and Chuck Hannah scored 11. After Towson opened the game with a 6-0 run, Elon scored nine straight and led most of the first half.

No. 10 Virginia Tech 85, UMES 40: Ahmed Hill scored 20 points and the host Hokies (11-1) shot nearly 66 percent as they drubbed the Hawks (1-13) in their sixth consecutive victory.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 15 points and Wabissa Bede scored 14 for Virginia Tech, which continued its best start to a season in 100 years.

UMES was led by Dontae Caldwell with 10 points as they lost their eighth in a row and 30th consecutive game on the road.

The Hokies played without scoring leader Nickeil Alexander-Walker (18.5 points per game) because of a sprained right ankle, but didn't need him as Hill and Blackshear got them started and pretty much everyone else joined in. All eight players coach Buzz Williams put on the floor in the first half scored before the break, when they led 50-22 after shooting 73.9 percent (17-23) overall and making 11 of 16 3-point tries (68.8 percent).

For the game, the Hokies were 29 for 44 (65.9 percent) from the field and 14 for 26 on 3-pointers (53.8 percent). Virginia Tech also set a school record with its 24th consecutive home victory in nonconference play. They had won 23 in a row on three occasions.

No. 20 N. C. State 97, Loyola Maryland 64: Torin Dorn scored 17 points and the host Wolfpack (12-1) wrapped up their non-conference schedule by beating the Greyhounds (4-9).

Freshman Jericole Hellems matched his season high with 16 points for N.C. State in the team's first game with an AP Top 25 ranking in nearly six years. The Wolfpack shot 63 percent and used a 13-0 run spanning halftime to stretch out the lead, then maintained a comfortable margin on the way to a sixth straight win since its only loss at No. 15 Wisconsin .

Second-year coach Kevin Keatts has N.C. State off to its program's best start since going 12-1 during the 2005-06 season.

Andrew Kostecka scored 27 points for Loyola, which closed a five-game road swing with a third straight loss by at least 18 points. This was the Greyhounds' last non-conference game.