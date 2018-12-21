State basketball rounduup (Dec. 21): Brian Fobbs propels Towson to win over Tulane

Brian Fobbs had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Towson pulled away down the stretch to defeat Tulane 73-55 on Friday at the Boardwalk Battle at Atlantic City, N.J.

Tobias Howard had 11 points and Jordan McNeil and Nakye Sanders split 20 for the Tigers (4-7), who led 31-29 at the half.

Connor Crabtree led Tulane (4-7) with 13 points.

It was a two-point game with less than 14 minutes to play when the Tigers had a quick spurt, scoring 10 points in 2 1/2 minutes. Towson went 4 for 4 with two free throws while the Green Wave missed five shots to fall behind 48-36 just beyond the midway point of the second half.

Back-to-back 3s from Howard and Fobbs pushed it to a 16-point spread with less than five minutes left and Tulane never threatened.

Tulane shot just 38 percent and was outrebounded 46-22, which allowed Towson a 20-3 difference in second-chance points. The difference on the offensive boards was 18-4. The other side of the bracket features La Salle and Alabama A&M.

UMBC 86, Hood 65: Brandon Horvath (Southern) tied his career high with 19 points and Joe Sherburne had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists to help the host Retrievers (7-6) beat the Division III Blazers (7-4).

K.J. Jackson scored 10 points with five assists and two blocks and Sam Schwietz had seven points with a career-best 12 rebounds for UMBC. The Retrievers, who snapped a two-game skid, tied their season high with 13 3-pointers.

Michael Riley hit a 3-pointer to give Hood a 25-24 lead midway through the first half but Ricky Council answered with a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run before UMBC took a 45-32 lead into the break. Mason Wang hit two 3s in an 11-0 run the pulled the Blazers within three with 13:29 to play but they made just one of their next 12 shots and the Retrievers scored 22 of the next 29 points — including 12 by Horvath — to make it 72-54 with four minutes left.

Michael Riley hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and Mason Wang scored 14 for Hood.

UMass-Lowell 97, Loyola Maryland 79: The host River Hawks (7-7) outscored the Greyhounds (4-8), 52-44 in the second half. Andrew Kostecka led Loyola with 23 points. Christian Lutete had a game-high 34 points for UMass-Lowell.

George Mason 84, Navy 63: Otis Livingston II scored 30 points, Justin Kier scored 12 points with 10 rebounds and the host Patriots (6-6) beat the Mids (3-7).

Livingston shot 11 of 17 with four 3-pointers and the Patriots never trailed. It was Kier's second straight double-double performance.

George Mason raced to a 20-7 lead as Livingston made a pair of 3s and a jump shot. Navy went on a 7-0 run but never got closer. The Patriots led 39-22 at halftime, and later, Javon Greene's layup extended the margin to 65-42. Ian Boyd scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance.

Hasan Abdullah scored 16 points for Navy, George Kiernan, 13 and Cam Davis 11. The Midshipmen were 20-of-60 shooting compared to George Mason's 29 of 56 (52 percent). The Patriots were 11 of 25 from beyond the 3-point arc. It was the first matchup between the two teams since 1991.

Louisianna-Monroe 80, Coppin State 63: Travis Munnings scored a career-high 32 points with eight 3-pointers and the host Warhawks (7-4) beat the Eagles (0-13).

Daishon Smith scored 19 with six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Warhawks (7-4) and Michael Ertel added 13 points in their fourth straight win. Louisiana-Monroe is averaging 80 points per game in their last four. The Warhawks made 13 of 25 from 3-point range and half their 52 field-goal attempts.

Louisiana-Monroe took control with a 13-0 run and led 24-11 when Munnings made a 3-pointer. Munnings made three 3s during the outburst. The Warhawks led 36-26 at halftime and stayed in control the rest of the way. The Eagles never got closer than nine points in the second half. Lamar Morgan scored 19 with seven rebounds for Coppin State before fouling out. Taqwain Drummond scored 14 and Justin Steers 13.