State basketball roundup (Nov. 28): George Mason trips Morgan State

George Mason 82, Morgan State 75: Otis Livingston II scored five of his 22 points in the final two minutes to help the host Patriots (3-5) pull away from the Bears (2-4).

George Mason rebounded from double-digit losses to Cincinnati and Baylor in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Stanley Davis scored four points apiece during an 8-2 spurt to tie the game at 71 with 2:19 remaining. Livingston made a pair of free throws and converted a 3-point play as the Patriots closed on an 11-3 surge.

Livingston was 7 of 13 from the field, made all six free-throw attempts and added seven assists. Javon Greene chipped in with 17 points and Justin Kier had 14 for George Mason. Kyson Rawls scored 18 points, and Davis had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Morgan State. Devonish-Prince Jr. finished with 12 points.

Salisbury 101, Goucher 71: James Foley (Annapolis Area Christian) scored a game-high 21 points and the host Sea Gulls (6-0) routed the Gophers (1-5). The last time Salisbury scored over a 100 points was a 126-122 five-overtime loss to Marymount on Feb. 14, 2007. Gabe Ceribelli (Hereford) led Goucher with 17 points.

Women

Western Kentucky 90, Morgan State 43: Adre'onia Coleman scored 13 points, but the visiting Bears (1-8) fell to the Hilltoppers (3-6). Western Kentucky went on a 27-8 run in the second quarter. Morgan State has lost seven straight.

American 64, UMBC 42: The host Eagles (4-3) opened with a 30-8 run in the first quarter and cruised past the Retrievers (6-2). Janee'a Summers led UMBC with 15 points and nine rebounds. UMBC scored 27 points in the second half.

Baltimore Sun staff contributed to this article.