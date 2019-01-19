State basketball roundup (Jan. 19): Last-second layup lifts Loyola Md. men in overtime

Andrew Kostecka scored 26 points, the last coming on a layup as time expired in overtime, to give Loyola Maryland a 67-65 win over host Holy Cross on Saturday.

The Greyhounds got the ball off a Holy Cross turnover with 22 seconds left and called a timeout at 10 seconds to set up the winning play. Kostecka took the ball on the left wing, drove through the lane for a layup with 0.2 seconds to go.

Jaylin Andrews (Boys' Latin) had a career-high 12 points and Chuck Champion added 10 for the Greyhounds (7-12, 3-3 Patriot League), who won their third straight. Champion forced overtime when he dribbled into the key from the right wing and pulled up just below the foul line for a basket to tie it at 61. Kostecka grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Jacob Grandison topped the Crusaders (11-8, 2-4) with 23 points. Jehyve Floyd added 13 and Austin Butler 12 with 10 rebounds.

UMBC 65, Albany 64: Freshman Jose Placer scored 22 points and Ricky Council II made a game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining in overtime in a comeback victory by the host Retrievers (11-9, 3-2 America East ) over the Great Danes (5-14, 0-4).

Placer made a jumper from the free-throw line at 16.9 and Devonte Campbell went 1 of 2 at the line at the other end to give Albany a 64-62 lead. Placer dribbled up the floor and found Council wide open in the corner for a 3, and Cameron Healy was off the mark on a long 3 at the buzzer.

Council only played seven minutes in the 45-minute game.

K.J. Jackson picked up his fourth foul at the 12:22 mark of regulation and fouled out nine minutes later with 17 points and four steals for UMBC (11-9, 3-2 America East). Placer gave UMBC its first lead of the second half at 50-49 with 4:24 to play. The Retrievers led for only 4:46.

After an offensive rebound, Placer made a driving layup and was fouled to cut it to 55-53 with 1:20 left in regulation. Albany escaped the backcourt pressure and Ahmad Clark grabbed his own missed runner before calling time out at 43.8. Albany dribbled down the shot clock, but turned it over and Arkel Lamar made a fast-break layup to tie it at 55. With no timeouts, Albany was not able to get off a final shot.

Cameron Healy had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists for Albany.

Towson 64, Delaware 63: Alex Thomas' late basket and a pair of missed free throws by the Blue Hens (13-8, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association) with 1.1 seconds helped the visiting Tigers (6-14, 2-5) rally from a 15-point deficit to win.

UMES 60, Florida A&M 58, OT: The visiting Hawks (3-17, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference ) ended a four-game losing streak by beating the Rattlers (5-14, 2-1). UMES outscored Florida A&M, 8-6, in overtime.

Coppin State 64, N.C. Central 60: Tied at 58, Lamar Morgan (15 points) made the go-ahead basket, a 3-pointer, and Coppin State (3-17, 3-2 MEAC) held on to win over host N.C. Central (8-10, 3-1).

Mount St. Mary's 70, Wagner 56: Freshman Vado Morse scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Mount (4-14, 1-4 Northeast Conference ) past the host Seahawks (8-8, 3-2). Mount St. Mary's shot 57.1 percent from the field in the second half.

Army 72, Navy 61: Tommy Funk led the way with 22 points and seven assists and Matt Wilson scored 17 with 11 rebounds and the host Black Knights (9-10, 4-2 Patriot League) slipped past the Mids (6-11, 3-3) thanks to a strong closing run.

The service academy rivals were battling in a two-point game with 3:33 remaining when Army (9-10, 4-2 Patriot League) got a pair of free throws from both Wilson and Funk followed by a John Emezie 3-pointer that sparked a 12-3 final surge. While Navy was 1 of 6 shooting down the final minutes, Army went 2 of 4 from the field, a perfect 7 of 7 at the free throw line.

There were 11 lead changes and six ties. The Black Knights have won their last two and had 17 assists on 24 made baskets. Funk was 4 of 6 from 3-point distance. George Kiernan led the Midshipmen (6-11, 3-3) with 14 points, Evan Wieck added 12 with 11 rebounds.

N.C. A&T 57, Morgan State 53: Stanley Davis had 18 points, but the visiting Bears (7-11, 2-3 MEAC) fell to the Aggies (9-9, 4-0). The game was tied at 49 with 4:54 left to play.

Women

UMES 68, Florida A&M 36: Dominique Walker (Harford CC) scored 11 points and the visiting Hawks (8-10, 4-1 MEAC) built a 38-13 in the first half over the Rattlers (2-14, 0-4).

Army 55, Navy 52: Freshman Kolbi Green (McDonogh) scored 13 points, but a late rally came up short as the Mids (8-8, 3-3 Patriot) fell to the host Black Knights (8-9, 3-3).

N.C. Central 62, Coppin State 57: Brooke Fields (Institute of Notre Dame) had 25 points, including 1,500 career points, but visiting Coppin State (1-16, 1-4 MEAC) fell to N.C. Central (4-13, 1-3) in its third straight loss overall.