State basketball roundup (Jan. 16): Andrew Kostecka's 28 points lead Loyola Maryland men to overtime win

Andrew Kostecka scored 28 points and host Loyola Maryland closed with a 9-0 run in overtime to beat Boston University, 81-73, in men's basketball Wednesday night.

Max Mahoney's jump shot gave the Terriers their last lead at 73-72 with 31/2 minutes to play before they missed their last five shot attempts. James Fives made all four of his free throws and Isaiah Hart made a 3-pointer and a pair of fouls shots in the final 96 seconds for the Greyhounds (6-12, 2-3 Patriot League ).

KaVaughn Scott made 1 of 2 foul shots with 41 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 69. Mahoney turned it over with 22 seconds and Kostecka missed a jumper at the horn.

Hart and Chuck Champion scored 11 points apiece and Scott and Fives 10 each. Mahoney finished with a career-high 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line. Javante McCoy scored 13 and Jonas Harper 12 for Boston U. (9-9, 2-3).

UMBC 68, Binghamton 49: Joe Sherburne led the host Retrievers (10-9, 2-2 America East Conference ) with 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals in a win over the Bearcats (5-13, 1-2). Sherburne became the eighth Retriever to record 500 points in a career and, with his third rebound, he became the third UMBC Division I player (sixth all-time) to post 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in a career.

Navy 85, Lafeyette 77: Freshman John Carter had a career-high 18 points, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, to lead the visiting Midshipmen (6-10, 3-2 Patriot League) past the Leopards (4-12, 1-4).

George Kiernan added 15 points, Evan Wieck 14 and Hasan Abdullah 12 points and eight rebounds for Navy.

After falling behind 34-32 at halftime, Navy outscored Lafayette 53-43 in the second half. The Mids' 53 second-half points were a season high.

Women

Navy 54, Holy Cross 47: The host Mids (8-7, 3-2 Patriot) came from behind to beat the Crusaders (9-7, 1-4). Navy took a one-point lead right before halftime and held on over the final 20 minutes. Navy's defense forced 19 turnovers.

Jennifer Coleman led Navy with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Binghamton 67, UMBC 45: Tyler Moore had a career-high 24 points, but the visiting Retrievers (7-10, 0-4 America East) fell to the Bearcats (7-10, 2-2).

American 82, Loyola Maryland 38: The host Eagles (8-8, 4-1 Patriot) limited the Greyhounds (1-15, 0-5) to a season low in scoring.