State basketball roundup (Nov. 11): Drayton's career-high 21 points lift Towson men

Quinton Drayton scored a career-high 21 points in 13 minutes and the Towson men's basketball team cruised to a 93-66 win over Division III Wesley on Sunday.

Drayton was 7-for-10 from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. Nakye Sanders added 13 points, Solomon Uyaelunmo scored 12, Tobias Howard scored 11 and Nicolas Timberlake had 10.

The Tigers (1-1) never trailed and pulled away with two first-half runs — a 7-0 run to lead 18-8 and a 12-0 run to extend to 35-18. Towson opened the second half with another 12-0 run to lead 58-35 and had its largest lead at 74-42 near the midpoint of the second half.

Evan Anderson accounted for nearly half of Wesley's offense, scoring 31 on 10-for-19 shooting. Anderson made 6-for-13 from 3-point range and all five of his free-throw attempts.

Dartmouth 82, Loyola Maryland 80: Adrease Jackson scored 25 points and Chris Knight added 19, both career highs, to help the Big Green beat the Greyhounds.

Dartmouth (2-1) squandered an early 15-point lead and survived a tense final four minutes that had six lead changes and four ties.

Dartmouth took the lead at 81-79 on James Foye's pair of free throws with 1:29 left. Brendan Berry split a pair of foul shots to make it 82-79 with 6.4 seconds left. The Big Green fouled Loyola's Chuck Champion before he could attempt a game-tying 3-pointer. Champion made the first foul shot and missed the second on purpose. The rebound went out of bounds with the Greyhounds (0-2) retaining possession for an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds remaining.

In the final second, Brent Holcombe missed a 3-point attempt off the side of the backboard. Holcombe scored a career-high 20 points and Champion had his first career double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Women

Marist 72, Navy 48: The visiting Red Foxes (1-0) used a scorching run in the second quarter to break out a 23-point lead over the Mids (1-1) by halftime. Navy played Marist nearly even in the second half, but was unable to overcome that early deficit.

Morgan Taylor and Sophie Gatzounas led the Mids' individual scoring efforts with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Towson 78, UMass 53: Kionna Jeter scored 27 points to lead the host Tigers (1-1) over the Minutewomen (1-1).

Freshman Aislinn Flynn grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and Jalynn Holmes had 16 points and led the team in assists with five.

Buffalo 69, UMES 63: Cierra Dillard scored 23 points to lead the visiting Bulls (1-1) over the Hawks (0-3).

Bairesha Gill-Miles scored 14 points for UMES.

UMBC 57, Kennesaw State 53: Janee'a Summers scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lift the Retrievers to a win over the Owls (1-2) in the Seton Hall Classic in South Orange, N.J.

The Retrievers are off to their best start since the 1985-86 season, when they also started 4-0.

Summers finished with 13 points and Te'yJah Oliver added 13 points and five rebounds for UMBC.