State basketball roundup (Nov. 19): UMBC men fall to South Dakota, 58-52

Trey Burch-Manning scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and the South Dakota men’s basketball team beat UMBC, 58-52, on Monday night in the Bimini Jam in The Bahamas.

Brandon Armstrong added 12 points for the Coyotes (3-2), who held UMBC to 33 percent shooting.

The Retrievers to 56-52 on Joe Sherburne’s free throws with 17 seconds left before Armstrong iced it with two from the free-throw line.

UMBC led 18-12 on Brandon Horvath’s free throw, but the Coyotes had a 35-31 halftime advantage on Burch-Manning’s jumper. Arkel Lamar scored 13 points and Council added 10 for UMBC (4-2), which shot 5-for-24 from long distance (21 percent).

Detroit Mercy 91, Loyola Maryland 63: The Titans made nine of their first 10 3-point attempts after halftime to pull away for a victory over the visiting Greyhounds in the GotPrint.com Legends Classic.

Brent Holcombe logged his second-straight double double and third of his career with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Chuck Champion added 10, and Andrew Kostecka’s 23 came on a career-high 10 field goals.

Antoine Davis, who entered the game ranked third in NCAA Division I in scoring, finished with 42 points on 10-for-14 shooting from 3-point range.

Rider 87, Coppin State 67: Dimencio Vaughn scored 19 points and Jordan Allen added 18, including four 3-pointers, and the host Broncos rode past the Eagles.

Five Rider (1-1) players combined for nine steals and scored 26 points off 20 Coppin State turnovers, outscored the Eagles 22-12 on the fast break and had 19 assists. Kimar Williams led with six.

Justin Steers scored 16 points and had two shot-blocks to lead Coppin State, which has lost 11 in a row — six to end last season and five to start this one. The Eagles have played all five games on the road, including at Wisconsin, Navy and No. 4 Virginia. Lamar Morgan added 10 points and eight rebounds.