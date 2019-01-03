State basketball roundup: Wright’s 50-foot buzzer-beater lifts Stevenson men to win

Montaque Wright (Lake Clifton) banked in a 50-foot buzzer-beater to lift Stevenson over host Alvernia in NCAA Division III men’s basketball Thursday night.

The victory marked the 100th win for Stevenson coach Gary Stewart. The Mustangs improved to 10-3, 4-1 Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth and the Lions fell to 4-9, 0-5.

With four seconds left, Wright got a long rebound at the top of the 3-point arc, turned, took one step and one dribble before launching the shot with three seconds to go.

Wright finished with 14 points, his ninth-straight game with 10 or more.

Lincoln (Pa.) 77, Morgan State 75: Deaquan Williams scored 16 points, Cameron Campbell added 15 and Division II Lions (10-4) took the lead with a late 10-0 run and held on to upset the host Bears (5-8).

Zahrion Blue's two free throws with 25 seconds left put Lincoln on top 75-70. Cameron Martez hit a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds left to end a four-minute dry spell in which Morgan State missed seven shots. Campbell got free for a layup but Sherwyn Devonish quickly answered for the Bears with a 3-point play to make it 77-75 with seven seconds to go.

The Lions missed two free throws after a quick foul at 6.6 seconds but Morgan State turned the ball over with less than two seconds remaining.

Neither team led by more than six points and there were 11 lead changes and nine ties.

Holy Cross 80, Loyola Maryland 73: The host Greyhounds (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) were outscored by the Crusaders (10-4, 1-0), 32-25, in the first half before matching them point for point in the second half. Andrew Kostecka finished with a game-high 29 points for Loyola.

College of Charleston 67, Towson 55: Grant Riller had 24 points and Jarrell Brantley had 23 points to lead the Cougars (13-2, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) past the host Tigers (5-9, 1-1). Jordan McNeil (Mount Saint Joseph) had 14 points for Towson, which has lost its last two games.

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Mount St. Mary’s 69: Omar Habwe scored 21 points, but the visiting Mount (3-11, 0-1 Northeasts Conference) fell to the Red Flash (5-7, 1-0). Mount St. Mary’s rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to take a 41-40 lead, but fell behind again.

Women

Navy 58, Loyola Maryland 46: Jennifer Coleman had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the visiting Mids (6-5, 1-0 Patriot League) past the Greyhounds (1-11, 0-1). Navy outshot Loyola, 43 percent to 28 percent from the field, and took a 33-19 lead in the first half. Delaney Connolly had 12 points for the Greyhounds.