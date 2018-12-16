State basketball roundup (Dec. 16): UMBC men fall to Florida Gulf Coast, 76-53

Schadrac Casimir and Decardo Day scored 14 points apiece to help the visiting Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball team beat UMBC, 76-53, on Sunday night.

Day hit four of six, and Casimir — a graduate transfer who scored 1,112 points at Iona — made three of five from 3-point range as the Eagles (4-6), who ended a six-game skid with a 96-76 win at Oral Roberts in their last game Dec. 5, have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Casimir hit a 3-pointer that capped a 10-3 run and made it 30-21 and his 3-point play gave FGCU a 14-point halftime lead. UMBC (6-6) trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Joe Sherburne scored 14 points and K.J. Jackson added 12 and five assists for the Retrievers, who have lost three in a row at home. The Eagles, who hit a season-high 15 3s against Oral Roberts, made made 13 of 25 on Sunday, while UMBC shot just 8-for-32 (25 percent) from 3-point range and 30.6 percent overall.

Women

No. 24 Miami 71, UMES 53: Emese Hof scored 20 points, Beatrice Mompremier picked up her seventh double-double of the season and No. 24 Miami defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 71-53 on Sunday.

Mompremier had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-2), who never trailed after scoring the first seven points of the game and raced to a 15-2 lead. Mykea Gray added 12 points.

Keyera Eaton had 15 points and Ciani Byrom 14 for UMES (2-8), which shot just 29 percent in losing to an ACC team for the third-straight game. Blairesha Gills-Miles had 12 rebounds.

Virginia Tech 83, Mount St. Mary’s 51: Taylor Emery scored 24 points to lead the host Hokies (10-0) to victory, ending the Mountaineers’ four-game winning streak.

Juliette Lawless paced Mount St. Mary’s (5-4) with a team-high 24 points and Jatarrikah Settle added 12 points and seven rebounds. Bridget Birkhead had a season-high 11 points.

The Mount shot 33.9 percent from the field and went 3-for-23 from 3-point range.