State basketball roundup (Nov. 30): Vermont men edge Towson, 70-64

Ernie Duncan scored 28 points and Isaiah Moll had 20 to lead Vermont to a 70-64 victory over host Towson in men’s basketball on Friday night.

Duncan was 6 of 9 from the arc and made all eight of his free throws while Moll had three 3-pointers and a game-high seven rebounds. Anthony Lamb added 12 points for the Catamounts (5-3).

Brian Fobbs scored 25 points and Tobias Howard had 12 for the Tigers (3-4), who had a streak of seven straight victories over America East opponents snapped. Vermont led 27-25 at halftime. After a free throw cut the lead to one to open the second half, the Catamounts went on a 23-6 run that included four 3-pointers for an 18-point lead with 12 minutes remaining. Towson didn’t get as close as six after that until the final minute when Vermont made seven free throws to seal the win.

Northern Kentucky 78, UMBC 60: Drew McDonald scored 21 points with three 3-pointers, Dantez Walton added a career-high 19 points with four assists, and the host Norse (8-1) pulled away with a 30-2 first-half run to beat the Retrievers (4-4).

Tyler Sharpe scored 14 points with three 3s and Zaynah Robinson had 10 points with six assists for Northern Kentucky, which shot 55 percent to UMBC’s 34 percent.

Joe Sherburne’s jumper capped UMBC’s opening 19-9 run, but the Retrievers went cold for 4:24 and the Norse pulled ahead 27-21 with a 22-5 run capped by Walton’s layup. Sharpe and McDonald hit consecutive 3s and Northern Kentucky led 39-21 at halftime after outscoring UMBC 30-2 over the final 8:36.

Walton and Robinson combined for 12 points in a 12-2 run, McDonald’s 3 put the Norse up 61-34 with 13:15 to play and Northern Kentucky was never threatened. Brandon Horvath scored 19 points, making 12 of 17 free throws, and Sherburne added 18 points for UMBC.

Delaware 71, UMES 62: Ithiel Horton scored 17 points, Matt Veretto added 16 and Eric Carter posted a double-double as the visiting Blue Hens (6-2) beat the Hawks (1-7).

Horton made four 3-pointers while Carter scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, his second double-double this season for Delaware, which is off to its best start through eight games since the 1999-2000 team began 9-1. Kevin Anderson added 11 points and six assists with the Blue Hens shooting 52 percent and making 14 of 15 free throws.

UMES was led by AJ Cheeseman with 16 points before fouling out, Bryan Urrutia with 15 plus six assists and Ryan Andino with 12 points. Delaware led 29-27 at halftime. The Blue Hens used a 15-6 run with seven points from Veretto to take their largest lead of 62-50 with 4:22 remaining and the Hawks didn’t get closer than seven thereafter.