State basketball roundup (Nov. 20): Loyola Maryland men top Hampton, 75-66

Andrew Kostecka scored 18 points and Chuck Champion had 17 to lead the Loyola Maryland men’s basketball team (2-4) to a 75-66 win over Hampton (1-4) at the GotPrint.com Legends Classic in Detroit.

Kostecka was named to the Legends Classic All-Tournament team after scoring 43 points in the two games. He finished with a career-high 23 on Monday versus Detroit Mercy.

Loyola travels to Towson on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Morgan State 75, Navy 51: Tyler Streeter came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and the host Bears picked up their first win of the season.

Streeter knocked down six of seven from the field, including all three shots from 3-point range, in 14 minutes. David Syfax added 14 points for the Bears (1-3), who won despite shooting just 41 percent from the field. Morgan State buried 10 of its 19 3-pointers (53 percent) but made only 20 of 54 (37 percent) from inside the arc.

Hasan Abdullah had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Midshipmen (2-3), while Cam Davis scored 10. It was Morgan State’s first win over Navy in four tries.

The Bears led 37-25 at halftime and pushed their lead past 20 points on a 3-pointer by Antonio Gillespie with 6:16 remaining.

Mercer 80, UMES 42: DJ Peavy came off the bench to score 15 points, Cory Kilby added 13 and Djordje Dimitrijevic had 12 as the host Bears (3-2) scorched the Hawks (0-5) in the first half on the way to an 80-42 victory on Tuesday night.

The win gave coach Bob Hoffman his 600th career victory.

Ross Cummings chipped in 10 points and Fardaws Aimaq grabbed 10 rebounds while scoring nine points.

Mercer led 15-2 with 12:12 left in the first half. The Bears continued the damage, taking a 43-14 lead into the break.

AJ Cheeseman and Montraz Oliver had consecutive layups to start the second half as the Hawks opened with an 11-0 run to close to 45-25. Peavy nailed a 3 to halt the attack as Mercer answered with a 19-6 run to go up 64-31 with 6:49 remaining in the game and cruised to the win. Oliver had 13 points and Bryan Urrutia added 12 points with four steals for the UMES.

Women

Towson 71, UMBC 62: Kionna Jeter scored a game-high 24 points to lead the visiting Tigers (3-1) past the Retrievers (6-1). Towson finished on a 25-17 run to pull away.

O’lesheya Braxton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for UMBC.

UMES 72, Regent 16: The host Hawks (2-4) went on a 34-7 run in the first half and beat the National Christian College Athletic Association Royals (0-4). Adrienne Jones (Harford CC) scored a game-high 14 points for UMES, which won despite committing 23 turnovers.