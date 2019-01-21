State basketball roundup (Jan. 21): Lawless scores 22, lifts Mount St. Mary's women over FDU

Juliette Lawless scored a game-high 22 points, including nine during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter, to help visiting Mount St. Mary’s earn a 63-47 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson in women’s basketball Monday.

Lawless recorded her eighth 20-point game of the season to continue her strong senior year. The point guard shot 8-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3 from 3-point range while adding three rebounds and three assists. Michaela Harrison chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (8-9, 2-4 Northeast).

Trailing by 16 entering the fourth quarter, the Knights (5-12, 2-4) went on a 12-2 run in the opening 3:53 to trim the Mount lead to six. Lawless put an end to the run, getting to the paint and finishing on two consecutive trips down the floor to push the Mount lead back to 54-45 with 3:15 to go. Lawless scored the team’s next five points to make it nine straight, putting Mount St. Mary’s up 59-47 with just 1:03 remaining.

Morgan State 65, North Carolina Central 62: Adre’onia Coleman had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Bears (5-15, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the host Eagles (4-14, 1-4).

Jihayah Chavis scored 15 points and Ashia McCalla added 12 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State.

North Carolina A&T 66, Coppin State 42: C’Coriea Foy scored 25 points to help the host Aggies (8-10, 5-0 MEAC) put away the Eagles (1-17, 1-5).

Jalynda Salley had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Coppin.

UMES 64, Bethune-Cookman 52: Ciani Byrom scored 23 points to lead the visiting Hawks (9-10, 5-1 MEAC) over the Wildcats (9-8, 2-3).

Adrienne Jones had 12 points and Dominique Walker added 11 for UMES.

Men

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Mount St. Mary’s 69: Darnell Edge scored 23 points and Kaleb Bishop added 21, with each making five 3-pointers, to lift the host Knights (7-11, 2-4 Northeast) over the Moutaineers (4-15, 1-5).

Omar Habwe scored 16 points, Vado Morse 12 and Malik Jefferson 10 for Mount St. Mary’s.

North Carolina Central 92, Morgan State 64: Randy Miller Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, two other Eagles had double doubles and N.C. Central (9-10, 4-1 MEAC) rolled past the visiting Bears (7-12, 2-4).

Miller had 21 points, making all five of his shots from distance, in the first half to help NCCU build a 55-27 lead. He finished 9-for-11 from the field and only missed one 3-point attempt.

Freshman Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Martez Cameron each scored 12 points for Morgan State.

Bethune-Cookman 89, UMES 68: Mark Gordon scored 27 points and the host Wildcats (8-11, 3-2 MEAC) took off in the second half to beat the Hawks (3-18, 0-5).

Tyler Jones scored 17 points for the Hawks.

North Carolina A&T 80, Coppin State 71: Ronald Jackson scored a career-high 23 points to help the host Aggies (10-9, 5-4 MEAC) beat the Eagles (3-17, 3-2).

Lamar Morgan tied his career best with eight 3s and had a career-high 35 points for Coppin State. Dejuan Clayton added 19 points.