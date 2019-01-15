State basketball roundup (Jan. 14): Mount St. Mary's women earn first conference win

Juliette Lawless scored 21 points and host Mount St. Mary’s dominated Central Connecticut State, 84-53, for their first Northeast Conference win of the season.

Michaela Harrison added 14 points off the bench for the Mountaineers (7-8, 1-3), who 51.6 percent (32-for-62) from the field and made 11 3-pointers to end a three-game losing streak.

Mount St. Mary’s outscored the Blue Devils 26-5 in the first quarter and led 49-15 at halftime.

Tiffany Slicklein scored 17 points for CCSU (3-11, 0-4), which lost its sixth straight game.

North Carolina A&T 51, UMES 49: C’coriea Foy made a 3-pointer with just under two minutes remaining to lift the visiting Aggies (6-10, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) over the Hawks (7-10, 3-1).

After Keyera Eaton hit a 3 to give UMES a 47-45 lead with 2:38 to play, Foy answered with a 3 of her own and sealed the victory with a jumper on the Aggies’ next possession with 1:16 to go.

Foy finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead N.C. A&T.

Eaton and Ciani Byrom each scored 13 points for UMES.

South Carolina State 75, Coppin State 59: Taylor Brown scored 20 points, Rhein Beamon added 18 and Ester Udonsi added 17 to lift the visiting Bulldogs (8-9, 1-2 MEAC) over the Eagles (1-15, 1-3).

Brooke Field scored a game-high 24 points and Chance Graham added 22 for Coppin State, which was outrebounded 52-24.

Bowie State 55, Fayetteville State 51: The Bulldogs used a 17-4 fourth-quarter run to rally and defeat the host Broncos and stay undefeated in Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association play.

Pere Alexander paced Bowie State (15-1, 7-0 CIAA) with a double double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Chyna Butler chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Butler’s layup with 54 seconds remaining gave the Bulldogs their first lead at 52-51.

Yakima Clifton scored 15 points for Fayetteville State (8-6, 3-3).

Men

North Carolina A&T 67, UMES 58: Ibrahim Sylla scored a career-high 25 points and tied his career best with 10 rebounds to lead the visiting Aggies (8-9, 3-0 MEAC) over the Hawks (2-17, 0-3).

Tyler Jones scored 11 points and Bryan Urrutia and Isaac Taylor each had 10 for UMES, which made just six of its 20 3-point attempts and was held to 23 points in the second half.

South Carolina State 70, Coppin State 68: Damni Applewhite’s putback with one second left lifted the visiting Bulldogs (4-15, 2-1 MEAC) over the Eagles (2-17, 2-2).

Chad Andrews-Fulton had a team-high 19 points and Dejuan Clayton and Lucian Brownlee each had 15 for Coppin State, which has lost two straight conference games after starting 2-0 in league play.

Bowie State 68, Fayetteville State 52: Rinardo Perry scored 22 points to lift the visiting Bulldogs (10-8, 6-1 CIAA) over the Broncos (2-11, 1-5) in Division II.

Yohance Fleming added 14 points for Bowie State.