Men's basketball coach Ryan Odom says he's staying at UMBC despite reports of move to Virginia Tech

UMBC men's basketball coach Ryan Odom is not leaving for the same position at Virginia Tech, he told The Baltimore Sun on Saturday.

Of the reports connecting him to Virginia Tech, Odom said via text message, “Nothing to it.”

Two other sources with knowledge of the situation disputed reports that the coach was leaving after three seasons in Catonsville. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the Hokies, who have a vacancy after Buzz Williams accepted the job at Texas A&M this week, were set to announce Odom as coach at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Odom, 44, served as a Virginia Tech assistant coach from 2003 to 2010 and is 67-36 in his three seasons with the Retrievers. UMBC became the first No. 16 seed in men's NCAA tournament history to defeat a No. 1 last season, beating the Hokies' rival, Virginia. UMBC has advanced to the America East tournament final each of the past two seasons.

Under a new contract signed last offseason, Odom is due a base annual salary of $425,000 through 2023. His buyout increased from $168,750 through April 2020 to $225,000 for the duration of his contract.

