Morgan State declines to renew basketball coach Todd Bozeman's contract

The Morgan State University men's basketball team will have a new head coach next season.

Morgan State athletic director Edward Scott announced Wednesday that he’s decided to not renew Todd Bozeman’s contract. Bozeman, 55, has served as the Bears head coach since 2006.

"Today's decision was especially tough because Coach Bozeman has been the face of our men's basketball program for the past 13 seasons,” Scott said in a statement. “Although we are not offering Coach Bozeman a contract extension, we fully recognize and appreciate what he has meant to Morgan and our basketball program. We have very high expectations for our men's basketball program and after conducting a comprehensive review, it became clear that we are not reaching our full potential on the court."

Bozeman finishes his tenure as Morgan State's all-time-winningest coach with a 195-218 overall record. His teams participated in six of the past 13 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship games, delivered three regular-season titles, captured back-to-back MEAC titles, and appeared in two NCAA tournaments (2009 and 2010) and the National Invitation Tournament (2008).

But the Bears struggled in recent years, suffering through six straight losing seasons with only two winning conference records during that time.

The 15th coach in program history, Bozeman led Morgan to a 13-18 record and a third-place conference finish during his inaugural season in 2006-07. He would go on to lead the Bears to three straight 20-win seasons from 2007-08 to 2009-10. But after that run of success, Morgan State had just two more winning records in Bozeman’s last nine seasons there.

He was named MEAC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009, 2010) and was named the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year — awarded to the country’s most outstanding mid-major coach — after his third season (2008-09).

Before coming to Morgan State, Bozeman was the head coach at the University of California from 1992 to 1996, when he led the Golden Bears to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons. Bozeman was then forced to resign after committing major recruiting violations and facing a sexual harassment complaint that was later dropped. He received an eight-year show-cause suspension from the NCAA, during which time any school that hired him would be subject to the sanctions imposed upon him.

In the decade between his two head coaching stints, Bozeman served as an NBA advance scout and as a college basketball analyst.