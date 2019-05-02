Maryland assistant Kevin Broadus named Morgan State men's basketball coach

Morgan State announced Thursday it has hired Kevin Broadus as its new men’s basketball head coach. The Maryland assistant coach emerged as a “serious candidate” for the vacant position in early April.

Broadus, 55, becomes the 16th coach in Morgan State history, replacing Todd Bozeman, whose contract was not renewed when it ended April 25. The Bears have not had a winning overall record since the 2012-13 season.

Broadus has been on coach Mark Turgeon’s staff with the Terps for the past two years and was an assistant coach for nine seasons in two different stretches at Georgetown. Between those two stints with the Hoyas, he was the coach at Binghamton in upstate New York from 2007 through 2009.

“On behalf of my family, we are extremely honored and excited to join Morgan State University and to become a part of an institution steeped in the tradition of athletic excellence,” Broadus said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the student-athletes, administration, and campus community at Morgan and bringing an exciting brand of basketball to Baltimore.”

Morgan State athletic director Edward Scott and Broadus worked together at Binghamton when Scott served as the school’s senior associate athletic director.

Morgan State will introduce Broadus at a news conference Monday.

“Kevin Broadus embodies all of the characteristics that we desired in the hiring of our next head men’s basketball coach,” Scott said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Kevin has built a tremendous reputation for his ability to recruit outstanding talent and developing his student-athletes on and off the court. His prior experience as a head coach and strong relationships in the DMV area will be a valuable asset to our program. We are excited to welcome Kevin, his wife Belinda, and their children to the Morgan family.”

Broadus coached Binghamton to a 37-24 record, including going 23-8 in 2008-09 and winning the American East Conference title to reach the NCAA tournament before losing to No. 2 seed Duke in the first round.

In September 2009, Binghamton suspended six players from the team, and the school’s athletic director, who had hired Broadus, resigned.

Broadus was placed on administrative leave the following month after it was reported he had made contact with a high school player during a dead period for recruiting. The investigation found secondary infractions by an assistant coach, but no major violations.

Several months later, Broadus, after withdrawing a racial discrimination lawsuit against Binghamton, agreed to a reported $1.2 million financial settlement with the university. In 2011, Broadus returned to Georgetown, where he had worked as an assistant from 2004 through 2007.

Since coming to Maryland in the spring of 2017, Broadus has been the lead recruiter for a majority of the players the Terps have signed since he arrived.

All four members of the team’s 2019 class — twin big men Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, forward Donta Scott and shooting guard Hakim Hart Jr. — were recruited mostly by Broadus.

Broadus is also the lead recruiter of 7-foot-2 prospect Chol Marial, who took an official visit to College Park last week and is expected to make his decision shortly. Marial would also be part of the 2019 class.

Broadus made more as an assistant at Maryland ($353,000) than Bozeman made in his final season with the Bears ($293,000).

Morgan State did not renew Bozeman’s contract after going 9-21 with an 11th-place finish in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in 2018-19. After taking the job in 2006-07, Bozeman led Morgan State to the NIT during his second year and back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 2008-09 and 2009-10.

Since then, the Bears had losing records in seven of the past nine seasons, including each of the past six.

Broadus grew up in the Washington area and began his college career at Grambling before transferring to Bowie State and graduating from there in 1990 with a degree in business administration. He has also been an assistant at American and George Washington.

Baltimore Sun reporter Edward Lee contributed to this article.

