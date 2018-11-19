Morgan State great Marvin Webster inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Morgan State great Marvin Webster was inducted posthumously into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo., along with five other players and two coaches.

Dubbed “The Human Eraser” for his shot-making abilities, the Edmondson alumnus was one of the most dominant big men in college basketball history.

From 1971 to 1975, he had 2,267 rebounds, the second most in NCAA history, and his 740 boards in 1974 and 650 in 1973 are the two highest single-season totals in Division II history.

Webster was a three-time Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, and he holds Bears program records in rebounding, blocks, field goals made and free throws made.

He averaged 21 points, 22.4 rebounds and eight blocked shots in 1973-74, leading Morgan State to the Division II national title.

Webster was selected in the first round of both the NBA and ABA drafts in 1975 and played 10 professional seasons. He died in 2009.

Players inducted

Otis Birdsong, Houston

Sean Elliott, Arizona

Sidney Moncrief, Arkansas

Sam Perkins, North Carolina

Marvin Webster, Morgan State

Paul Westphal, Southern California

Coaches inducted

John Kresse, College of Charleston

Danny Miles, Oregon Tech