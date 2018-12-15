Digest (Dec. 15): Stevenson's 7-game winnning streak snapped in men's basketball

In a battle of the two remaining unbeaten teams in Mid-Atlantic Athletic Commonwealth men's basketball, host Arcadia outlasted Stevenson for a 63-58 win. Montaque Wright led Stevenson (7-2, 3-1 MAC Commonwealth) with 21 points, going 7-for-16 from the floor and 4-7 behind the arc. Marcus Dentley had 12 points in his season debut. Johnny Rhodes finished with seven points, four assists and a pair of steals.

Women: Arcadia outscored Stevenson, 24-10, in the final quarter to take a 58-52 MAC Commonwealth victory at Alumni Gymnasium. Kellie Johnson finished with career highs in points (17) and rebounds (11), going 8-for-12 from the floor for the Mustangs (3-7). Olivia Coleman flirted with a triple-double, scoring eight points while also recording career highs in rebounds (15) and blocked shots (seven). Hannah Crist knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. ... Visiting Washington College got a game-best 13 points from Kristi Kozlowski (Redeemer Christian) and a career-best six steals from Caitlyn Clark to snap a four-game losing skid with a 45-40 win over Immaculata. ... Kaylyn French had a team-high 17 points to lead Salisbury pas host Neumann, 78-54. Kaylee Otlowski pulled in a team-high six rebounds for the Sea Gulls (8-2). ... St. Mary's (2-7) dropped a 61-50 nonconference game to the host Eastern Mennonite. Forwards Gina Seifert and Hallie Persell (Chesapeake-AA) combined for 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Seahawks.

Et Cetera

Shuckers planning to hostopen tryout for CBA team

The Baltimore Shuckers of the Central Basketball Association will hold an open tryout for the 2019 team Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Odenton Sports Center. The Shuckers tip off their eight season of professional basketball in March. The CBA has teams based in major markets such as Baltimore, Indianapolis, Memphis and Nashville, as well as, agreements with several overseas countries and leagues. Players can pre-register now for $30 at baltimoreshuckerstryouts.eventbrite.com or register the day of the tryouts for $40. Any workouts after the tryouts will cost $50. Registration and check-in on tryout day will start at 11 a.m. All players must be at least 18 years of age to tryout. All players must sign a medical waiver the day of tryouts and must be physically ready for a vigorous workout. For more information on the basketball tryouts please contact Baltimore Shuckers General Manager John Wolfe at jwolfe@playcba.com. For more information on the Shuckers and the CBA, visit playcba.com. The Shuckers open training camp on Feb. 24.

College wrestling: McDaniel won three of the first five contested bouts to secure a 26-22 win over Greensboro. Ronnie Wuest led the way with a 15-0 win at 184 pounds, securing the victory for the Green Terror in the process.

College field hockey: The coaching staff of Big Ten champion Maryland earned Regional Coaching Staff of the Year from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Head coach Missy Meharg's staff includes Marvin Bam, Katie Bam and Kasey Tapman. Salisbury junior defender Jillian Hughes was named a first-team NFHCA All American. ... Johns Hopkins head coach Jane Wells and assistants Britt Walker and Merritt Davis were named the Division III NFHCA South Coaching Staff of the Year. ... Johns Hopkins senior Grace Hillman and junior Katie McErlean have been named to the Longstreth/NFHCA All-America team. The pair also earned All-America honors from SynapseSports.com, while freshman Abby Birk was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Men's college soccer: Johns Hopkins senior defender Cole Rosenberger was named a First Team Google Cloud Academic All-American. ... Johns Hopkins senior Jeremy Ratcliff was awarded a Marshall Scholarship. Ratcliff is one of 48 United States scholars to earn the scholarship. ... Loyola Maryland juniors Brian Saramago and Barry Sharifi were honored as two of the top 33 players in college soccer, being named to the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's All-America Third Team.

— From Sun staff and news services