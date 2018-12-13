Digest (Dec. 13): UMBC women's basketball coach Phil Stern placed on leave

Head women's basketball coach Phil Stern is on leave from UMBC, the school said in a statement Thursday. Assistant coach Carlee Dewey is serving as acting head coach and has done so for the past two games, against Mount St. Mary's and Hofstra. "The university cannot provide additional details regarding personnel matters," the statement said. Stern is in his 17th year as UMBC women's basketball coach. The Retrievers are 6-5 this season.

Men's college basketball: Ryan Andino scored a game-high 22 points, but UMES (1-9) fell 73-57 to host Duquesne (7-2). The Dukes outscored the Hawks, 41-26, in the first half.

Et Cetera

Maryland Jockey Club sets65 stakes for 2019 racing

Starting on Jan. 1 and leading up to the 34th edition of the Jim McKay Maryland Million in mid-October, the Maryland Jockey Club will offer 65 stakes, 13 graded, worth $9.2 million in purses through the first two-thirds of the 2019 calendar. Highlighting the year's stakes action is the 144th running of the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes (G1), the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown, set for May 18 during the 12-day Preakness Meet at Pimlico Race Course. A total of 16 stakes, nine graded, worth $3.8 million in purses will be offered over Preakness weekend. The $250,000 Black-Eyed Susan (G2) for 3-year-old fillies headlines a program of seven stakes worth $1.15 million on Friday, May 17 that includes the historic $300,000 Pimlico Special (G3) while the Preakness anchors a program of nine stakes worth $2.65 million. The $200,000 Chick Lang (G3) for 3-year-olds going six furlongs on the Preakness undercard was upgraded from listed status for 2019, while new to the program is the $100,000 Searching Stakes for fillies and mares 3 and up at 1½ miles on the turf. Laurel Park 's winter meet begins Jan. 1 and will run primarily Thursday through Sunday in January and February and Friday through Sunday in March in a 48-day stand that concludes March 31. There will be no racing Thursdays Jan. 3 and 17 and Feb. 14 and special Monday programs on Presidents Day, Jan. 21, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day , Feb. 18. For the full schedule of stakes races, go to laurelpark.com/horsemen/fall-stakes-2019

Pro basketball: The Baltimore Shuckers signed Kendall Allison (Southside Academy) for his fourth season with the Central Basketball Association team. In 2018, Allison was an All-CBA selection for the Shuckers, who open their season in March.

Women's College volleyball: Stevenson junior outside hitter Katie Leftridge was selected to the Division III All-Eastern College Athletic Conference Team. She was the lone player from the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth selected to the seven-member team. Leftridge has also collected Honorable Mention All-America and All-Region honors from the AVCA this season and was a MAC Commonwealth First Team All-Conference selection. She led the Mustangs to a 23-12 record and the program's seventh straight conference championship and eighth straight NCAA appearance. A three-time MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week, Leftridge had 415 kills and recorded a .218 hitting percentage while also totaling 394 digs and 50 total blocks. ... Maryland sophomore outside hitter Erika Pritchard earned a spot on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-North Region Team. Pritchard, who last week became the first Terp to earn first team All-Big Ten honors, becomes the first Maryland player to earn AVCA All-Region honors since 2012.

College water polo: Johns Hopkins coach Ted Bresnahan is stepping down after 27 seasons at Homewood. A national search for his replacement will begin immediately. Max Schlegel, an assistant for the Blue Jays the past three years, will lead the program during the search process.

— From Sun staff and news services