Digest (Nov. 8): CBS Sports to air tribute to John McNamara

CBS Sports Network will air a tribute to late Capital Gazette sports writer John McNamara during its coverage tonight of the Veterans Classic at the Naval Academy. McNamara, who covered Maryland basketball for more than two decades, was killed during the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom in June. The 56-year-old Silver Spring resident was one of five employees allegedly gunned down by a Laurel man who held a long-standing grudge against the newspaper. The tribute is scheduled to air between the first and second games of the doubleheader at Alumni Hall. Providence and Wichita State play in the first game at 6 p.m., followed by Maryland playing Navy at approximately 8:30 p.m. McNamara, a Maryland graduate, had a lifelong love of basketball. He co-authored a book on the history of basketball at Maryland's Cole Field House and was writing on book on Washington-area basketball. Interviews for the tribute include a segment with former Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams. Additionally, the Naval Academy athletic department will pay tribute to McNamara by leaving a seat vacant along press row in his honor. Navy included recognition of McNamara and the other four staffers slain during the June 28 attack in the Veterans Classic program that will be distributed to fans. It includes the Annapolis Strong logo and all five names of those killed — McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. A statement will be read by the public address announcer during the first media timeout of the Navy-Maryland game and McNamara in particular will be recognized with his photo appearing on the scoreboard.

Women: Janee'a Summers scored 10 points and Kayla Jackson and Dominika Skyrocka each had nine points to lead host UMBC (2-0) to a 81-42 victory over Division III Eastern (Pa.). The Retrievers went on a 25-6 run over the Eagles (0-1) in the second quarter. UMBC beat Division III Gettysburg, 65-51, on Tuesday.

Horse racing

Trainer Ward enters threefor Hall of Fame program

Well-regarded for his success with juveniles, both here and abroad, trainer Wesley Ward will be represented by a trio of 2-year-olds as part of Saturday's Maryland Hall of Fame Day program at Laurel Park . The $100,000 James F. Lewis for 2-year-olds and the $100,000 Smart Halo for 2-year-old fillies, both at six furlongs, are among five stakes worth $500,000 in purses on a 10-race card that begins at noon. Also on tap are the $100,000 Richard W. Small for 3-year-olds and up featuring graded-stakes winners Something Awesome, Name Changer and Doctor Mounty and Maryland Million champions Bonus Points and Talk Show Man, and a pair of seven-furlong sprints for sophomores, the $100,000 City of Laurel and $100,000 Safely Kept, the latter for fillies.

Et Cetera

Glenelg's Schaffer selectedas Ravens coach of week

Butch Schaffer of Glenelg has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Schaffer is the 10th and final recipient of the award in 2018. Last Friday, Glenelg (10-0) defeated the Wilde Lake Wildecats, 33-7, to clinch the Howard County football championship for the first time since 2013. All 10 Coach of the Week winners received a $2,000 donation to their school's football program and an award from Ravens coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Buccaneers game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 16 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.

College football: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has narrowed its 2018 season watch list to 10 of the country's top quarterbacks. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class. The finalists are: Eric Dungey, Syracuse; Ryan Finley, N.C. State ; Will Grier, West Virginia; Justin Herbert, Oregon; Drew Lock, Missouri; Trace McSorley, Penn State ; McKenzie Milton, UCF ; Gardner Minshew, Washington State; Shea Patterson, Michigan; and Brett Rypien, Boise State. The awards presentation will take place on Dec. 7 in Baltimore at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & The Grand.

Men's college soccer: Loyola Maryland senior Gabriel Carlsson has been named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for men's soccer, while sophomore Jacob Denison joined Carlsson on the 11-member Academic All-Patriot League Team.

Women's college volleyball: Stevenson junior Katie Leftridge was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region Team for the second straight season, while senior Moriah Savage and junior Victoria Prokic were honorable mention selections. ... Johns Hopkins' Simone Bliss and Louisa Kishton were named first team All-Region by the AVCA. McDaniel's Marlowe Embry and senior Taylor Bauman both earned AVCA All-Region honors.

