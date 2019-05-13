Digest (May 13): USC's Victor Uyaelunmo reportedly to transfer to Towson, join younger brother

Men’s college basketball: Victor Uyaelunmo, a 7-foot, 220-pound center, has reportedly agreed to transfer from the Southern California men's basketball team to Towson, where he would join younger brother Solomon, a 6-7, 230-pound forward who recently wrapped up his freshman year. The elder Uyaelunmo, a three-star prospect out of Miami, Fla., in 2017, played in 28 games last season with three starts, but averaged only 0.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. His brother averaged 4.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 30 games, including three starts. The move was first reported by CBS Sports.

— Edward Lee

Ravens: The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed two more undrafted free agents, bringing their offseason roster to a full 90 players. The team added Baylor quarterback Jalan McClendon and Texas guard Patrick Vahe, both of whom tried out at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp. McClendon has limited experience but showed a strong arm and good size during the one minicamp practice open to reporters. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound McClendon started his career at North Carolina State before joining the Bears as a graduate transfer last season, where he started one game and appeared in nine. Vahe twice earned All-Big 12 honorable mention and started 45 games over his Longhorns career, mostly at left guard, a position marred by inconsistency for the Ravens last season. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound Vahe competed at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and did an impressive 30 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press at the school’s Pro Day.

— Jonas Shaffer

Horse racing: With Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on the scene, Improbable worked an easy half-mile in 51.80 seconds at Churchill Downs in preparation for Saturday’s 144th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. “He worked really easy, an easy half around there,” Baffert said. “I didn’t want to do too much with him. I just wanted to make sure that he still has a lot of energy.” … Runnymede Racing’s multiple stakes winner Alwaysmining galloped at Fair Hill Training Center in Elkton as he continues preparations for his graded debut in Saturday’s Preakness. Regular exercise rider Felix Astudillo was aboard for the exercise, which came over Fair Hill’s seven-furlong Tapeta synthetic surface. … Trainer Gustavo Delgado, on hand to watch Florida Derby runner-up Bodexpress train at Churchill Downs, said Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez will ride the Bodemeister colt in the Preakness. … Win Win Win, who finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby and was placed ninth, is scheduled to ship from Fair Hill Training Center to Pimlico on Thursday.

College baseball: Norfolk State claimed the top seed in the Northern Division, while North Carolina A&T State will be the top seed in the Southern Division in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, held Wednesday to Saturday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Fla. Coppin State, the preseason favorite and the 2018 Northern Division champion, will be the North’s No. 2 seed. … Johns Hopkins will host a four-team NCAA Division III regional beginning Friday, including The College of New Jersey, Susquehanna and Farmingdale State. … Salisbury will host an NCAA DIII regional beginning Friday, including Rowan University, Washington & Jefferson College, and Penn State University-Abington.

— From Sun staff and news services