Digest (March 26): UMBC's Joe Sherburne selected for tourney

UMBC's Joe Sherburne has been selected to participate in the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, scheduled for April 5-7 at Minnesota's Mall of America. Sherburne is one of four men's basketball players selected from the America East Conference . He will be joined by Hartford's John Carroll and J.R. Lynch and Vermont's Ernie Duncan. The tournament is comprised of all-star teams of seniors, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, representing all 32 Division I conferences. The teams will compete for a $150,000 prize pool, with the champions taking home $100,000, double the prize money from a year ago. Additionally, the winners will earn the right to compete in the 2019 USA Basketball 3x3 Open National Championship later this spring. Sherburne just completed his decorated UMBC career and leaves the program as the all-time leader in games played and started (136/128) and total minutes played (4.262). He amassed 1,563 career points, and buried 266 treys, ranking sixth and second respectively on the school's all-time lists. Moreover, Sherburne became the first UMBC DI player to record 1,500 points, 600 caroms and 200 assists in a career. An America East First Team member in his final season, Sherburne earned CoSIDA First Team Academic All-America honors in both 2017-18 and 2018-19. This season, he became the first America East student-athlete in any sport to receive the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year honors.

College lacrosse

Terps, Blue Jays earnweekly lacrosse honors

Maryland sophomore attackman Logan Wisnauskas (Boys' Latin) and Terps senior faceoff specialist Austin Henningsen both collected weekly national and conference honors as announced Tuesday. Wisnuaskas was named the Warrior/US Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week, voted the Reverent/Inside Lacrosse Player of the Week and named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week while Henningsen was named to the USILA Team of the Week and tabbed the Big Ten Specialist of the Week. Wisnuaksas was recognized as one of the nation's top performers last week after tying a career-high eight points on four goals and four assists in Maryland's 16-9 victory over No. 19 North Carolina on March 23. Wisnauskas made several highlight plays against the Tar Heels, including a bounce shot for a goal in the first half that was named one of the top-five plays of the week by NCAA lacrosse. Henningsen turned in a career day for the Terps against North Carolina, winning a career-best 22 faceoffs for a .846 winning percentage. The mark ranks second all-time in program history for faceoffs won in a game, behind only to Andy Claxton's 27 wins vs. Towson in 1991. Henningsen helped the Terps dominate the Tar Heels in the seven-goal victory, while also scooping eight ground balls. ... Johns Hopkins freshman attackman Joey Epstein has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. ... Matt Gaudet had a hat trick and Jackson Morrill (McDonogh) scored twice to lead No. 2 Yale (6-1) to a 13-6 decision over visiting Air Force (6-3). The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons, 8-2, in the second half. ... Emmet Cordrey completed his hat trick by scoring the eventual game-winner assisted by Michael Sowers with 3:15 left to play as host Princeton (3-5) upset No. 9 Denver, 14-13. The Pioneers (5-3) scored twice over the final 1:04, but the rally came up short.

Women: Maryland attacker Kali Hartshorn and goalie Megan Taylor (Glenelg) earned Big Ten Weekly honors. Hartshorn was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season after leading Maryland offensively with 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the Terps two wins at No. 23 Penn State and No. 7 James Madison. Taylor was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth week in a row, a career-long streak after notching 16 saves and only allowing 11 goals, a .593 save percentage in Maryland's two wins. ... Kierra Sweeney had five goals and two assists to lead No. 20 Dartmouth (5-3) to a 16-12 victory over visiting Hofstra (6-4). The win marks the fourth straight. ... Charlotte North had a game-high seven goals to lead No. 13 Duke (8-3) in a 21-4 rout over host Campbell (3-7). 21 goals is a season-high for the Blue Devils. ... Lindsey Ronbeck scored six goals and Shannon Kavanagh had five goals to lead No. 18 Florida (5-6) in a 22-11 rout over visiting Brown (4-5). The Gators led 12-6 in the first half. ... No. 19 Denver (8-2) held off a late rally by Colorado (5-5) to win 9-7. The Buffaloes outscored the Pioneers, 5-1, in the second half. Julia Feiss (Bryn Mawr) scored twice for Denver.

